Welcome to İznik
Top experiences in İznik
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
İznik activities
Byzantine Relics Istanbul Half-Day Morning Tour
Take a half-day tour of Istanbul and explore it from the perspective of the Byzantine Empire. See ruins of Byzantine churches, the site of former Roman chariot races, and the magical alleys of the historic Grand Bazaar.Visit the Hippodrome and Obelisks, location for thrilling chariot races in the days of the Roman Empire. The track is now some 6.6 feet (2 meters) below ground, but has been marked on the paving of Sultan Ahmet Square. You will see the surviving obelisks, as well as the Serpentine Column from Delphi, and the Byzantine German Fountain of Wilhelm II.Continue to Hagia Sophia, also known as “The Church of Holy Wisdom.” Undoubtedly one of the greatest architectural creations in the world, the temple was so richly decorated that Justinian proclaimed and you continue to the iconic Blue Mosque. Named for its stunning decoration of Iznik tiles, you will also admire its slender minaretsEnd your tour at the Grand Bazaar, the oldest and largest covered market in the world. Explore the alleys, where nearly 4,000 shops offer a superb selection of antiques, leather, evil eye trinkets, and Turkish rugs. Try out your haggling skills to see if you can bag a true Turkish bargain.
Istanbul Bosphorus Cruise and Sightseeing Tour
You will be picked up from your hotel at approximately 08:30 for this morning Bosphorus cruise and sightseeing tour.Bosphorus Cruise: We will cruise on the Bosphorus to allow you the prime perspective from which to view the fine palaces, pavilions, Ottoman houses and seaside neighborhoods along the shores of this famous and historic waterway connecting the Black Sea and the Maramara Sea.The Marmaray provides a unique chance to make a link between the European and Asian continents by train in a sub-sea tunnel (resting upon the sea floor beneath the waters of the Bosphorus Strait). This engineering feat was first conceived by a legendary Ottoman sultan in 1860. Designed to withstand earthquakes, this is the worlds first underwater tunnel that connects two continents. Theory, it brings closer the day when it will be possible to travel from London to Beijing via Istanbul by train! The giant rail system of Istanbul's Marmaray Project was inaugurated and opened on October 29, 2013 following four years of construction delays that were largely due to the discovery of ruins dating from the Hellenistic, Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman periods.Rumeli Fortress (From the sea): The largest fortification for the protection of Istanbul built by Sultan Mehmet II in 1451 before his conquest of the city. This garrison is well preserved and its towers and walls can be seen clearly as our boat passes by.Cable Car to Pierre Loti: Enjoy the beautiful view from the cable car as you climb the hill to the cafe named for the famous French writer and naval officer, Louis Marie Julien Viaud a.k.a. Pierre Loti (1850 -1923), who wrote fiction based on his experiences in Istanbul.Rustem Pasha Mosque: This majestic and surprising little mosque was designed by the most famous of Ottoman architects, Mimar Sinan, for the Grand Vizier Rustem Pasha who had married Princess Mihrimah, one of the daughters of Sultan Suleyman the Magnificent. Its construction took place from 1561 to 1563. The mosque is famous for its exquisite tiles from Iznik that are set in beautiful floral and geometric arrangements and which cover not only the facade of the porch but also the mihrab, minbar, walls, and columns of the interior.After the tour, you will be returned to your hotel. You may also choose to part from your guide at the Spice Bazaar, which is the location of the tour's last visited sight.
Full Day Bosphorus Tour with a Private Yacht From Istanbul
Meeting with your private guide at lobby area of Hotel at 10:00am. Departure from Hotel in a private, comfortable and air conditioned vehicle, driven by a professional driver, visiting the great monuments of Istanbul.The first stop will be at the Dolmabahçe Palace, which boasts an impressive facade extended 500 meters parallel to the sea, margins of the Bosphorus. The many attractions of the Dolmabahce Palace we highlight the refinement of his furniture that reflects the lifestyle of the Ottoman nobility and the period after the proclamation of the Republic.Continuing the tour, visit the Rustem Pasha Mosque, masterpiece of architecture signed by one of the most famous professional in Turkey, the architect Sinan. The mosque is named with your sponsor, the influential vizier Rustem Pasha, and deserves mention for its beautiful interior decoration covered by more expensive tiles at that time, produced in Iznik. Beside the Rustem Pasha Mosque find the next big attraction of the day, the Spice Bazaar in Eminonu. This important market, also known as the Egyptian Bazaar has remained in full operation since its construction in the year of 1660 and now houses small shops where you can find all the variety of spices, sweets, fruits such as perfumes and other exotic products in an authentic atmosphere oriental.Stop for lunch (approximately 1 hour) in one of the typical restaurants in the area - which have varied menus - or take the opportunity to taste a delicious and typical fish sandwich at Eminonu Harbor.After lunch, the driver in a private vehicle will follow towards the Ortakoy region, located on the margins of the Bosphorus Strait, a seaway connecting the Black Sea to the Marmara Sea. From Ortakoy appreciate the best view of other important attraction in Istanbul: the Bosphorus Bridge. Engineering marvel built in 1973, the Bosphorus Bridge connects the European and Asian sides of Istanbul.In Ortakoy you will have time to value the view, strolling through decorated streets filled with shops, bars and cafes. Continuing, the driver will lead them to Kabatas port to board a private yacht in the company of your professional guide. During the tour in a private yacht lasting two hours you will discover many stories while admiring the beautiful palaces, villages and edges. The tour continues until sunset, ideal time for photographs, the most beautiful memories of Istanbul. At the end of the tour, landing in Kabatas port and take your private transfer to hotel, accompanied by your guide.
Full Day Istanbul Classics and Bosphorus Cruise Tour
Tour of "Sultan Ahmet Center", the heart of the "Old City" from where the Byzantine and Ottoman Empires were ruled.Hagia (St.) Sophia, one of the greatest marvels of architecture, constructed as a basilica in the 6th century by Emperor Justinian. Built in the year 537 by Byzantine Emperor Justinianus, St.Sophia has been the largest cathedral in the world for nearly a thousand years. It is considered the masterpiece of Byzantine architecture. After having been the Patriarchal basilica of Constantinople, it was converted into a mosque in 1453 by Sultan Mehmet II. the Conqueror and in to a museum by Atataürk in 1935.Blue Mosque, facing Hagia Sophia, famous with its blue Iznik tiles and unique with 6 minarets, built in the name of Sultan Ahmet. The last great imperial mosque of the classical period, its name comes from the 20,000 marvelous blue-toned Iznik tiles decorating the interior walls.Hippodrome, center of sportive (chariot races, athletics) events and political activities of the old city. Obelisk of Theodosius, Serpentine Column, German Fountain of Wilhelm II are the monuments decorating Hippodrome.Caferaga Medresesi, foundation for serving Turkish Culture organizes various workshops on handicrafts and music.Lunch at the special Turkish local restaurant.Spice Market (Egyptian Bazaar ), built between 1597 and 1664, it is the second oldest covered bazaar in the city.You may find there mystical smells of different aromas of various spices. Shops selling fruits, vegetables, flowers, fish and more.Bosphorus Cruise, the Bosphorus strait connects the sea of Marmara to the Black Sea and separates Europe and Asia, making Istanbul one of the most beautiful cities in the world and the only one built astride two continents; this romantic cruise along the Bosphorus will allow you to admire the Dolmabahce Plalace, the Beylerbeyi Palace, the Ciragan Palace and the Rumeli Fortress, ancient wooden villas and bridges and all the wonderful and unique maritime landscapes.Closed: Monday. St. Sophia (Replaced with Underground Cistern)
Classic Walking Tour of Old Istanbul
Hagia (St.) Sophia, one of the greatest marvels of architecture, constructed as a basilica in the 6th century by Emperor Justinian. Built in the year 537 by Byzantine Emperor Justinianus, St.Sophia has been the largest cathedral in the world for nearly a thousand years. It is considered the masterpiece of Byzantine architecture. After having been the Patriarchal basilica of Constantinople, it was converted into a mosque in 1453 by Sultan Mehmet II. the Conqueror and in to a museum by Atataürk in 1935.Blue Mosque, facing Hagia Sophia, famous with its blue Iznik tiles and unique with 6 minarets, built in the name of Sultan Ahmet. The last great imperial mosque of the classical period, its name comes from the 20,000 marvelous blue-toned Iznik tiles decorating the interior walls.Hippodrome, center of sportive (chariot races, athletics) events and political activities of the old city. Obelisk of Theodosius, Serpentine Column, German Fountain of Wilhelm II are the monuments decorating Hippodrome.Caferaga Medresesi, foundation for serving Turkish Culture organizes various workshops on handicrafts and music.
Small Group: Best of Istanbul Tour
Cable Car to Pierre Loti: This hilltop tea house offers you a spectacular view of Golden Horn.The street on the hill takes its name from a famous French naval officer and novelist known for his exotic books, espcially one he based on his experiences in istanbul. Do not miss out on the view from the cable car as it climbs you up to the hill.Bosphorus Cruise: Curising Bosphorus will give you a different angle to view parts of this unique city. Soak in the 19th century wooden mansions, fancy palaces and gardens that line the banks of Asia and Europe.Marmaray: Visit the networking system, the Bosphorus rail link beneath the Istanbul Strait ''Marmaray''. This project was partly completed in 2013 after four years of construction with many delays due to the ruins found from the Hellenistic, Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman periods. Rumeli Fortress (from the sea): The largest fortification of Istanbul built by Sultan Mehmet II before he conquered the city.Rustem Pasha Mosque: Constructed by the Great Architect Sinan, on behalf of the Croatian Grand Vizier Rustem Pasha who had married one of the daughters of Sultan Suleyman. Constructed from 1561 to 1563, this hidden gem is also described as the miniature of the Blue Mosque but without the crowds.Lunch at a charming local restaurant.Basilica Cistern: The largest of several hundred ancient cisterns beneath the city of Istanbul, built by Justinian, it was used to store water for the Great Palaceand nearby properties. All forgotten for years, it was rediscovered in mid-sixteenth century during a search for Byzantine monuments and manuscripts by the French King Francis I.Hagia Sophia Museum: One of the UNESCO sites Hagia Sophia was once a primary church for the Byzantine Constantinople and is a historical mosque today. It was built upon the two earlier churches which were destroyed.Sultanahmet Mosque/Blue Mosque: Located in the district of Old Istanbul, the mosque was built by Sultan Ahmet I and is distinguished by its six unique minarets and the famous blue ceramic Iznik tiles surrounding the interior walls.Roman Hippodrome and Monuments: Once the centre of all Byzantine sports events and a social centre, Hippodrome held events such as bloody fights of Gladiators, chariot/car races and fierce riots. End of the tour. You may choose to stay at the last visited sight of the tour or be dropped off at your centrally located European side hotel.