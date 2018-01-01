Welcome to Thong Pha Phum

Overlooked by mountains – and most tourists – Thong Pha Phum (ทองผาภูมิ) is a small but busy junction town convenient for travellers exploring the national parks of northern Kanchanaburi Province. Jagged peaks form a spectacular backdrop to Thong Pha Phum, but there's not much to see or do besides circling your wagons before venturing out to wilderness locations such as the eponymous national park or pocket-sized E-Thong village. It's dinky, but you can get your fill of fuel, provisions and sleep.