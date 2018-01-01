Welcome to Sangkhlaburi
Few places in Thailand are as multicultural as this low-slung town, where Thai, Karen and Mon locals mingle with Lao and Burmese. Most were born here, but others crossed the Myanmar border looking for a safer, more stable life. For travellers, Sangkhlaburi is often the end of the line; but for so many residents it represents the start of a new journey.
Explore Kanchanaburi 6D5N
DAY1: Bangkok Upon your arrival at the airport Our Guide will welcome you with a warm Greetings at the Airport where by you will receive a Free Airport Transfer to your Hotel.we visit China town in Bangkok for self-shopping and return back to the Hotel for Overnight in Bangkok. DAY2: Bangkok-Kanchanaburi After breakfast at the Hotel we go on 2hrs drive to Kanchanaburi Upon arrival at Kanchanaburi First, We visit to the Bridge on the River Kwai and the War Museum at the Bridge are the same area. And War Museum at the Bridge. The private sector Museum that collects lots of World War II Stories, such as war instruments, photographs, uniforms, etc. It is located on the bank of Kwai River nearby the Bridge on the River Kwai. Lunch at Lung Cuan restaurant.After Lunch we proceed to Don-Rak War Cemetery. Kanchanaburi War Cemetery (Don Rak). Visit Chonk-Kai War Cemetery. Chonk-Kai War CemeteryThe second War Cemetery is about 2 km Proceed to JEATH War Museum. JEATH War MuseumJEATH is an acronym for the primary nations which participated in local action. DAY3: Kanchanaburi Morning! Breakfast at the Hotel then proceed to Erawan waterfall Famed for its seven-tiered waterfall, Erawan National Park At noon we go to Ice Phochana restaurant for lunch.After lunch we visit Hellfire Pass Memorial Museum River Kwai Jungle Rafts, as the dance is taught there. The reason why Cultural Mon Dance Show DAY4: Kanchanaburi Breakfast at the Hotel and check out. Proceed to Sangklaburi. Visit The Mon Bridge or “Saphan Mon” is Thailand’s - Take a boat from Mon village to see old temple. - Explore the surroundings of Mon Bridge. Dinner and watch Mon dance show. DAY5: KanchanaburiThe three pagodas pass is located on the border between Thailand and Burma, a little over 20 kilometers from Sangkhlaburi town And we drive to Myanmar border. After finish back to the Sam Pra Sob resort. DAY6: Kanchanaburi-Bangkok Breakfast at the Hotel and check out at Sam Pra Sob resort Then Lunch at Chukkadon restaurant before we return back to Bangkok
Joining Package Rafting At Sangkhlaburi 2D1N
DAY1: Hua Hin – Kanchanaburi Pick up frome your hotel at Hua Hin or Cha-Am for go to Kanchanaburi. Drive from Hua Hin to SangKhlaburi, Kanchanaburi 6hr.Stop for lunch at Khrua off road restaurant.Continue proceed to Sangkhlaburi.Arrival at Sangkhlaburi and check in at Sam Phra Sob hotel. Then walk to Mon Bridge for surround at here. The dazzling bridge that reflects the charm of local people’s way of life is named Uttamanusorn Bridge or commonly known as Mon Bridge. Formerly, it ranked Thailand’s longest wooden bridge with the length of 850 meters and the world’s second longest wooden bridge next to U Bein Bridge in Burma. Uttamanusorn Bridge links the two banks of Songaria River You can walk to Mon village is opposite hotel. We will dinner at Sam Phra Sop hotel. Overnight at Sangkhlaburi. DAY2: Sangkhlaburi- Hua Hin Breakfast at the hotel. Pick up you from hotel go to rafting on 09:00am. Enjoy with activities rafting about 2.30hr. back to hotel.Arrival at the hotel. Shower and check out the hotel. And gather at meeting point for lunch.Time to turn back Hua Hin.Arrival at Hua Hin and finish trip