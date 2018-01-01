Explore Kanchanaburi 6D5N

DAY1: Bangkok Upon your arrival at the airport Our Guide will welcome you with a warm Greetings at the Airport where by you will receive a Free Airport Transfer to your Hotel.we visit China town in Bangkok for self-shopping and return back to the Hotel for Overnight in Bangkok. DAY2: Bangkok-Kanchanaburi After breakfast at the Hotel we go on 2hrs drive to Kanchanaburi Upon arrival at Kanchanaburi First, We visit to the Bridge on the River Kwai and the War Museum at the Bridge are the same area. And War Museum at the Bridge. The private sector Museum that collects lots of World War II Stories, such as war instruments, photographs, uniforms, etc. It is located on the bank of Kwai River nearby the Bridge on the River Kwai. Lunch at Lung Cuan restaurant.After Lunch we proceed to Don-Rak War Cemetery. Kanchanaburi War Cemetery (Don Rak). Visit Chonk-Kai War Cemetery. Chonk-Kai War CemeteryThe second War Cemetery is about 2 km Proceed to JEATH War Museum. JEATH War MuseumJEATH is an acronym for the primary nations which participated in local action. DAY3: Kanchanaburi Morning! Breakfast at the Hotel then proceed to Erawan waterfall Famed for its seven-tiered waterfall, Erawan National Park At noon we go to Ice Phochana restaurant for lunch.After lunch we visit Hellfire Pass Memorial Museum River Kwai Jungle Rafts, as the dance is taught there. The reason why Cultural Mon Dance Show DAY4: Kanchanaburi Breakfast at the Hotel and check out. Proceed to Sangklaburi. Visit The Mon Bridge or “Saphan Mon” is Thailand’s - Take a boat from Mon village to see old temple. - Explore the surroundings of Mon Bridge. Dinner and watch Mon dance show. DAY5: KanchanaburiThe three pagodas pass is located on the border between Thailand and Burma, a little over 20 kilometers from Sangkhlaburi town And we drive to Myanmar border. After finish back to the Sam Pra Sob resort. DAY6: Kanchanaburi-Bangkok Breakfast at the Hotel and check out at Sam Pra Sob resort Then Lunch at Chukkadon restaurant before we return back to Bangkok