Welcome to Umeå

Umeå has claims to fame on several counts: it was the European Capital of Culture in 2014; it has the second-largest art gallery in Sweden; it's home to Europe’s greatest museum collection of vintage guitars; and it is the former residence of Stieg Larsson, author of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. Its location, a mere 400km below the Arctic Circle, means it is also popular with Northern Lights seekers.

Read More