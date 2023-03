This moose park, 70km west of Umeå along Rte 92, near Bjurholm, is your chance to meet the (tame) King of the Forest face to face. In Swedish, these are elk, but English-speakers know these giants as moose. There's a museum, video explanations of a year in the life of a moose, and even a small dairy where the ultra-rare moose cheese is produced; at 6000kr per kilogram, this is the most expensive cheese you’ll ever taste.