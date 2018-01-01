Welcome to Boryeong

Boryeong (www.boryeong.chungnam.kr) is the gateway to sandy Daecheon Beach (10km away) and the harbour Daecheon-hang (a further 2km), from where ferries sail to a dozen rural islands. Though it’s well-supplied with motels, restaurants, bars, cafes and norae-bang (karaoke rooms), Daecheon Beach is less a proper town than a resort outpost, surrounded by rice paddies and the sea. Developed only in the 1990s, it has all the aesthetic finesse of a tawdry Las Vegas – think neon nightscapes and plastic palm trees, with more hotels and amenities in the works.