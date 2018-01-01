7-Day Garden Route with Winelands, Addo Safari from Cape Town

5-day Garden Route Tour section Day 1: Depart from Cape Town Start the scenic journey and reach Wilderness National Park for a canoe ride in pure nature by afternoon. Paddle on a calm river that winds through lush forests and mountains. Overnight in Sedgefield. Day 2: Awake early to visit Knysna to walk to The Heads - two sandstone cliffs that flank the mouth of the lagoon. Explore Tsitsikamma National Park with a guided walk along shady forest paths or partake in an optional waterfall zip-line (own expense) across waterfalls. Bungee jump from a 216-meter bridge above the Bloukrans River (own expense) or simply enjoy watching them take the plunge. Spend the next two nights in Jefferys Bay. Day 3: Get an early morning start for a game drive trip in the tour van at Addo Elephant National Park, the third largest national park in South Africa. Home to over 550 wild elephants, lions, buffalo, black rhino and a variety of antelope species. Hop aboard an additional 4x4 Addo Safari (own expense) for further game spotting. In the afternoon return to Jeffreys Bay to try optional surfing or sandboarding (own expense) in one of the world's most famous surf spots. Day 4: Travel on the infamous Route 62 to overnight at Oudtshoorn.Visit a working ostrich farm to learn about these fascinating birds. Walk through this subterranean wonderland during a tour of the Cango Caves' vast halls and towering formations of stalactites and stalagmites. Return to the wild for an optional late afternoon game drive in a 4x4 vehicle at a private game reserve (own expense). Day 5: The following morning, take part in an optional 'walking with elephants' experience at the game reserve (own expense) to learn about the orphaned elephants as you walk with them. In the afternoon you'll return along scenic Route 62, the longest wine route in the world, to sample some of the local wine. Reach Stellenbosch in the evening to spend your night at leisure. 2-day Winelands & Whale Coast Tour section Day 6: Your guide will meet you in the morning to set off to Stellenbosch. It's time for wine tasting, pairing some of the best with locally produced cheese and even chocolate. Continue back down to the coast via Franschhoek to reach Cape Agulhas at the southernmost tip of Africa. Day 7: Either rise at the crack of dawn to go shark cage diving in Gansbaai (own expense), or hop aboard an Eco Cruise (own expense) for a chance to spot some of the Marine Big Five. Visit the popular whale-watching town of Hermanus. Visit Betty's Bay penguin reserve to get up close and personal with a large colony of penguins in their natural habitat, before one final last stop at Clarence Drive viewpoint. Your tour concludes in Cape Town in the evening.