Welcome to Oudtshoorn
In the late 1860s, no self-respecting society lady in the Western world would be seen dead without an ostrich plume adorning her headgear. The fashion lasted until the slump of 1914 and during this time the ‘feather barons’ of Oudtshoorn made their fortunes.
You can still see their gracious homes, along with other architectural pointers to Oudtshoorn’s former wealth such as the CP Nel Museum (formerly a school). The town remains the 'ostrich capital of the world' and is now the prosperous tourist centre of the Little Karoo.
6-Day Garden Route and Addo Adventure from Cape Town
The 6-Day Garden Route and Addo South African Adventure from Cape Town is a fast-paced, adventure-packed tour showcasing the best of what the African continent has to offer.Day 1: Start your trip by visiting a colony of endangered African Penguins in Betties Bay and enjoy lunch in Hermanus, a location where many Southern Right Whales are spotted. Spend the night in Cape Agulhas, the most southern tip of the African continent, and savor a traditional South African stew for supper.Day 2: Continue your journey by crossing the mountains towards the Little Karoo and sample local wine before heading on to explore the Cango Caves. Spend the night in Oudtshoorn and sample ostrich kebabs for supper.Day 3: Explore the Wilderness National Park on the Touw River in a canoe. Visit the famous seaside town of Knysna and spend the night in Myoli Beach, one of the most beautiful beaches in the world. Day 4: Travel to the beautifully located Tsitsikamma National Park and enjoy some leisure time. Explore the Eastern Cape and spend the night in a working citrus farm. Day 5: Continue your journey the next day by spending the morning on a game drive in the Addo Elephant National Park and spend the night in the beautiful seaside town of Wilderness or Mossel Bay.Day 6: On the last day of your tour, continue on to the Garden Route town of Mossel Bay to witness all the beauty the region has to offer. Conclude your journey back in Cape Town.
7-Day Garden Route with Winelands, Addo Safari from Cape Town
5-day Garden Route Tour section Day 1: Depart from Cape Town Start the scenic journey and reach Wilderness National Park for a canoe ride in pure nature by afternoon. Paddle on a calm river that winds through lush forests and mountains. Overnight in Sedgefield. Day 2: Awake early to visit Knysna to walk to The Heads - two sandstone cliffs that flank the mouth of the lagoon. Explore Tsitsikamma National Park with a guided walk along shady forest paths or partake in an optional waterfall zip-line (own expense) across waterfalls. Bungee jump from a 216-meter bridge above the Bloukrans River (own expense) or simply enjoy watching them take the plunge. Spend the next two nights in Jefferys Bay. Day 3: Get an early morning start for a game drive trip in the tour van at Addo Elephant National Park, the third largest national park in South Africa. Home to over 550 wild elephants, lions, buffalo, black rhino and a variety of antelope species. Hop aboard an additional 4x4 Addo Safari (own expense) for further game spotting. In the afternoon return to Jeffreys Bay to try optional surfing or sandboarding (own expense) in one of the world's most famous surf spots. Day 4: Travel on the infamous Route 62 to overnight at Oudtshoorn.Visit a working ostrich farm to learn about these fascinating birds. Walk through this subterranean wonderland during a tour of the Cango Caves' vast halls and towering formations of stalactites and stalagmites. Return to the wild for an optional late afternoon game drive in a 4x4 vehicle at a private game reserve (own expense). Day 5: The following morning, take part in an optional 'walking with elephants' experience at the game reserve (own expense) to learn about the orphaned elephants as you walk with them. In the afternoon you'll return along scenic Route 62, the longest wine route in the world, to sample some of the local wine. Reach Stellenbosch in the evening to spend your night at leisure. 2-day Winelands & Whale Coast Tour section Day 6: Your guide will meet you in the morning to set off to Stellenbosch. It's time for wine tasting, pairing some of the best with locally produced cheese and even chocolate. Continue back down to the coast via Franschhoek to reach Cape Agulhas at the southernmost tip of Africa. Day 7: Either rise at the crack of dawn to go shark cage diving in Gansbaai (own expense), or hop aboard an Eco Cruise (own expense) for a chance to spot some of the Marine Big Five. Visit the popular whale-watching town of Hermanus. Visit Betty's Bay penguin reserve to get up close and personal with a large colony of penguins in their natural habitat, before one final last stop at Clarence Drive viewpoint. Your tour concludes in Cape Town in the evening.
Garden Route, Addo 5-Day Tour from Cape Town to Port Elizabeth
The 5-Day Garden Route and Addo South African Adventure is a fast-paced, adventure-packed tour showcasing the best of what the African continent has to offer.Day 1: Visit a colony of endangered African Penguins in Betties Bay, followed by lunch in Hermanus. Hermanus is known for being a location where you can see Southern Right Whales who are usually spotted from July to November. Continue your journey on to Cape Agulhas, the furthest Southern point of the African continent. Spend the night in Cape Agulhas and enjoy a traditional potjie (South African stew) for supper. Day 2: Cross the mountains towards the Little Karoo, a semi-desert area with a very different landscape from the coastline. Sample local wine in the area and continue on to explore the Cango Caves. Spend the night in Oudtshoorn, known as the Ostrich Capital of the World, and sample ostrich kebabs for supper. Day 3: Venture back to the coastline and experience a canoe ride through the Wilderness National Park on the Touw River. Explore the park and it's native forest, waterfall and rock pools. In the afternoon, visit the famous seaside town of Knysna, enjoy lunch or shopping at the Knysna Waterfront. Enjoy a typical African barbeque for dinner and spend the night in Myoli Beach, one of the most beautiful beaches in the world.Day 4: Travel to the Tsitsikamma National Park, known for its beautiful coastline by the Indian Ocean and native forest. Feel free to take some leisure time for hiking, crossing a suspension bridge, swimming or simply enjoying a drink overlooking the ocean. In the afternoon, explore the Eastern Cape, and spend the night in a working citrus farm in the Addo area. Day 5: Spend the morning on a game drive in the Addo Elephant National Park, home to amazing wildlife such as lions, leopards, buffaloes, rhinos and more than 600 elephants. After an exciting morning of game viewing, clients will be dropped off at the location of their choice in Port Elizabeth, where the tour ends between approximately 1pm and 2pm on Friday
5-Day Garden Route Deluxe Adventure with Addo Safari Guided Tour from Cape Town
Day 1: Cape Town - Wilderness National Park - Sedgefield Visit Wilderness National Park for a canoe ride. Paddle on a calm river that winds through lush forests and mountains. Have the evening at your leisure. Overnight in Sedgefield area at 4-star Dover on Sea or Wilderness Beach Villas or similar. Day 2: Knysna - Tsitsikamma National Park - Jeffreys Bay (B) Awake early to visit the lively town of Knysna and take an easy walk to the Knysna Heads, two eye-catching sandstone cliffs that flank the mouth of the lagoon. Standing 709 feet (216 meters) above the Bloukrans River, the arch bridge is the ideal place to bungee jump. If you're not in for the plunge, watch the seemingly crazy bungee jumpers from land. Explore Tsitsikamma National Park, home to shady forest paths set against a dramatic coastal landscape. Overnight the next 2 nights in Jefferys Bay at 4-star African Perfection or similar. Day 3: Addo National Park - Jeffreys Bay (B) Start the morning with a game drive in the tour bus around Addo Elephant National Park, the third largest national park in South Africa. It's home to over 550 wild elephants and most of the Big Five animals. You can choose an additional 4x4 Addo safari (own expense) for a further chance to game spot. In the afternoon, you’ll return to Jeffrey's Bay for relaxing beach time or to try optional surfing or sandboarding (own expense) in a world famous surf spots. Overnight the next 2 nights in Jefferys Bay at 4-star African Perfection or similar. Day 4: Route 62 - Tsitsikamma - Oudtshoorn (B) Travel on the famous Route 62 to Oudtshoorn. Take part in an optional waterfall zip-line (own expense) across the nearby Kruis River waterfalls. Visit an ostrich farm to learn about these fascinating flightless birds. Return to the wild for an optional 4x4 game drive - led by a game ranger, at a private game reserve (own expense). Overnight in Oudtshoorn at 4-star Buffelsdrift Lodge4-star Surval Boutique Olive Estate or similar. Day 5: Cango Caves - Route 62 - Cape Town Take part in an optional ‘meet the elephants’ experience at a nearby reserve (own expense) to learn about these gentle giants. Walk through a subterranean wonderland on a guided tour of the Cango Caves. Located in a limestone ridge parallel to the picturesque Swartberg mountains, with vast halls and towering formations of stalactites and stalagmites. In the afternoon, return via Route 62, the world longest wine route for a wine tasting stop. Reach Cape Town in the evening. Throughout your journey, your guide provides commentary and suggests top restaurants for dinner. This package is part of a group tour and other customers may sleep at 4-star, 3-star or budget backpacker accommodation.
Private Tour: 3-Day Garden Route Tour
Get a taste of South Africa’s legendary Garden Route on this private 3-day tour, led by your own personal guide. Travel along the scenic Route 62, and discover rugged desert regions such as the Klein Karoo as well as blissful coastal scenery and nature reserves. Your tour includes private round-trip transport, two nights of accommodation in your choice of either 3- or 4-star hotels in Oudtshoorn and Sedgefield, and guided visits to many attractions.Please note: A minimum of two people per booking is required.
4-Day Garden Route Adventure Tour from Cape Town
The 4-Day Garden Route and Addo Adventure from Cape Town is a fast-paced, adventure-packed tour showcasing the best of what the Southern coast of Africa has to offer. Day 1: Cape Town – Barrydale - Oudtshoorn We depart from Cape Town/Stellenbosch early on Friday morning. We travel to Oudtshoorn in the Little Karoo, known as the Ostrich Capital of the World, via the scenic and spectacular Route 62, which is South Africa’s longest wine route. We will have a lovely lunch and wine tasting at a local winery, before experiencing the subterranean beauty of the Cango Caves on a guided adventure tour. For dinner, we will have an authentic braai (barbecue) in Oudtshoorn. Day 2: Oudtshoorn – Mossel Bay After breakfast we head over the Robertson Mountain pass to enter the Garden Route at Mossel Bay. We can spend some time on the spectacular beaches, hike the Cape St. Blaize trail along the cliffs overlooking the Indian Ocean, and visit the famous Diaz Museum complex, commemorating the first known European exploration around the tip of Africa. The more adventurous can try a 10,000-foot tandem skydive or sandboarding on the longest dune-ride in South Africa. In the afternoon we will go on a game drive on a private game reserve, hoping to see wildlife such as zebra, lion, antelope, and African buffalo. THe evening will be spent in Mossel Bay, with options for several seaside restaurants for dinner. Day 3: Mossel Bay – Tsitsikamma – Sedgefield Today we continue along the coastline to Tsitsikamma National Park. En route we will stop at Bloukrans Bridge to view the world’s highest bungee jump bridge (216 meters). There is plenty of time for the adventure seekers among you to test their courage. The afternoon will be spent in Tsitsikamma National Park, with its unique combination of indigenous forest and beautiful Indian Ocean coastline. The park has a wide choice of activities for all, including hiking, kayaking, crossing a suspension bridge and swimming. Late afternoon you can spend exploring Sedgefield with its spectacular views and beaches. For dinner, we will have a traditional potjie (stew) at a beach bar. Day 4: Sedgefield - Wilderness – Cape Town On our final touring day, we will travel to Wilderness National Park, where we will explore the Touw River by canoe. After about 40 minutes, the canoes will be left for a 2km hike along a boardwalk, which will take us to a lovely waterfall and rock pools. After the canoeing, we will drive back to Cape Town, finishing the tour between 17:00 – 19:00 on Monday evening.