Situated 1700m above sea level, Taif can seem like a breath of fresh air in summer, and compared to humid Jeddah it truly is. Its gentle, temperate climate is its biggest attraction. Watch for wild baboons along the mountain roadside on the way into the city from Jeddah.

Taif is family friendly, with over 3000 garden parks scattered throughout the city and outlying areas; in the evening the parks are packed with families spreading out a full supper on blankets. Some bring sheesha, filling the night air with a sweet, smoky aroma. Taif is not known for its restaurants, so buying everything you need at a market and settling down for a picnic is a wonderful alternative. The city is particularly popular among visitors for its roses and fruit – particularly honey-sweet figs, grapes, prickly pears and pomegranates.

In summer Taif becomes the Kingdom’s unofficial capital when the king relocates here.

