3 day Gorilla Tracking Rwanda

Arrival and transfer to Kinigi for your Gorilla Tracking Airport transfer with private vehicle and guide. Transfer to Volcanoes National Park the home of gorilla tracking activity in Rwanda with private vehicle and driver. Your guide will take you on a tour of the new and vibrant capital city of Kigali. The new prosperity features a number of thriving markets and features the mountain terrain famous in Rwanda. Ranging in altitude from 2400km to 4,507 the Volcanoes National Park (French: Parc National des Volcans) is dominated by the setting of volcanoes after which it is named. Best known to the outside world as the place where for almost 20yrs the American primatologist Dian Fossey under took her pioneering studies of mountain gorilla behaviour. Day hikes to see the gorilla families can be strenuous on tracks climbing through the forest, and time is very limited once contact is made with the gorilla families. It is a rare and memorable experience to visit with these giant cousins of man. Our accommodation is ideally positioned for those who want to watch animals in their habitat, specifically the endangered Rwanda Mountain Gorillas that still roam these areas. Share in the cuisine of Rwanda, which is served with the hospitality for which we all return to African countries. Take walks, learn more about the gorillas, and absorb the gorgeous surrounding landscape.Day 2: Gorilla Trekking, Parc National des Volcans Have breakfast and go to ORTPN offices for briefing after that set off in the forest for Gorilla trekking. A thrilling trek through the refined foothills of the Virungas provides inspiring views in all directions. Then, suddenly, the trail enters the national park, engrossing trekkers in the strange closeness of the rainforest, alive with the calls of colorful birds and chattering of the rare golden monkey, and besieged with fresh spoor of the mountains' elusive populations of buffalo and elephant. Through gaps in the forest canopy, the marvelous peaks are sighted, easily easy to get to and among the uppermost in Africa, indicating an ascent. Gorilla trekking is quite strenuous but a worthwhile on encounter of these gentle giants. The enthusiasm of your coming across with these apes will wipe away your intricacy of the strenuous trek. Spend time watching gorillas, watch the adults feeding their young ones, brushing and resting as the youngsters play from vines in a pleasurably playful display.Day 3: Return to Kigali, visit Genocide memorial/museum and transfer to airportFollowing breakfast, you will leave for Kigali. Go for a City tour including visits to the market, a pottery project, handicraft shops, the Franco-Rwandan cultural centre and the genocide memorial. Have lunch enroute and then Transfer to the airport.