While most travellers are understandably driven by the desire to have a face-to-face encounter with real gorillas in the mist, rare golden monkeys, a troop of which have been habituated to human contact, can also be visited. There is a variety of rewarding climbing and trekking options in the park too. To get the most from the Virungas, give yourself as much time as you possibly can, as this is a park that absolutely rewards those who linger.
3-Day Rwanda Gorilla Safari
Day 1: (L, D)Arrive at Kigali Airport where you will be welcomed by a Nkuringo Walking Safaris representative and transferred to your accommodation. You will have lunch in the capital city before proceeding to the most beautiful national park in the country: Volcanoes National Park. You will explore bamboo forests, open grassland and swamps. You will head to the lodge for Dinner and overnight at (Budget Option: Kinigi Guest House). Day 2: Gorilla tracking. 2-5 hrs trekking (B, L, D) Today you will have the opportunity to spend some time with the endangered mountain gorillas. You will take a beautiful hike through the green landscape and hills of the Virunga Volcanoes. Spend a magical hour with these amazing creatures while your guide talks about the family and their behavior. Return to the lodge in the early afternoon to relax and enjoy the breathtaking view, dinner and overnight. (Budget Option: - Kinigi Guest House).Day 3: Parc National des Volcanoes – Kigali – DepartureHave a relaxing breakfast and enjoy the beautiful scenery one more time before you head back to Kigali with a packed lunch. In the afternoon, you will enjoy a guided city tour and visit some interesting, historical sites, including the Kigali Memorial Center.Depending on the time of your international flight you will be dropped at Kigali International Airport.*For a fee, you can upgrade to either a mid-range option (Mountain Gorilla View Lodge), or a Luxury option (Volcanoes Virunga Lodge) (inclusive of local beverages and laundry service).
3 DAYS 2 NIGHTS GORILLA AND GOLDEN MONKEY TREKKING IN RWANDA
Day 1: Transfer to Volcanoes National Park. You will be picked from the hotel or airport and go for an OPTIONAL city tour and later drive northwards to Volcanoes National Park. Dinner and overnight stay at Muhabura Hotel(Budget)/Davinci Lodge (deluxe) / Mountain Gorilla View Lodge(Luxury). Day 2: Mountain Gorilla Tracking and afternoon nature/cultural walk. This is the day for gorilla tracking adventure. Assemble at the park headquarters for a briefing in the morning together with your trekking gear and drinking water and ascend in the forest to track the gorillas. It takes between 6 to 8 hours. In the evening, you may go for community walk or nature walk. Dinner and overnight stay at your Lodge. Day 3: Golden Monkey tracking and Transfer back to Kigali. In the morning, you will go for golden monkey tracking. On return, you will transfer back to Kigali. End of Tour NOTE: You can upgrade accommodation to mid luxury or Luxury . You will add 150 USD per person for mid luxury at Davinci lodge. You will add 300 USD per person for Luxury accommodation at Mountain gorilla view lodge OR at Five Volcanoes lodge.
1 Day Rwanda gorilla trekking safari
You will be picked at exactly 5:00 am from you' accommodation will in Kigali and drive to Volcanoes National Park arrive on time at 06:30 am for registration and briefing about Gorilla trekking after drive to the base of the mountains where trekking starts accompanied by game rangers, thereafter head to the forest to search for the endangered mountain gorillas in their mist, it is one hour allowed to stay with the gorillas as you take unforgettable photography and videos and after return back to the park office for your awarding gorilla trekking certificate. Have lunch at Virunga Hotel then after lunch drive back to Kigali and drop you where you will be staying or Airport transfer.
2days Gorilla Tracking Rwanda
Arrival and transfer to Kinigi/ Volcanoes National Park, home of Mountain Gorillas in Rwanda Airport transfer with private vehicle and guide. Transfer to Volcanoes National Park with private vehicle and driver. Your guide will take you on a tour of the new and vibrant capital city of Kigali. The new prosperity features a number of thriving markets and features the mountain terrain famous in Rwanda. For survivors and others whose families were murdered in Rwanda´s genocide 1994, the Memorial sites are places of dignified remembrance for loved ones lost. It is also a place of reflection and learning for the wider community, both in Rwanda and internationally. Ranging in altitude from 2400km to 4,507 the Volcanoes National Park (French: Parc National des Volcans) is dominated by the setting of volcanoes after which it is named. Best known to the outside world as the place where for almost 20yrs the American primatologist Dian Fossey under took her pioneering studies of mountain gorilla behaviour. Day hikes to see the gorilla families can be strenuous on tracks climbing through the forest, and time is very limited once contact is made with the gorilla families. is a rare and memorable experience to visit with these giant cousins of man.On Day 2. Gorilla Trekking, Parc National des Volcans Have breakfast and go to ORTPN offices for briefing after that set off in the forest for Gorilla trekking. A thrilling trek through the refined foothills of the Virungas provides inspiring views in all directions. Then, suddenly, the trail enters the national park, engrossing trekkers in the strange closeness of the rainforest, alive with the calls of colorful birds and chattering of the rare golden monkey, and besieged with fresh spoor of the mountains' elusive populations of buffalo and elephant. Through gaps in the forest canopy, the marvelous peaks are sighted, easily easy to get to and among the uppermost in Africa, indicating an ascent. Gorilla trekking is quite strenuous but a worthwhile on encounter of these gentle giants. The enthusiasm of your coming across with these apes will wipe away your intricacy of the strenuous trek. Spend time watching gorillas, watch the adults feeding their young ones, brushing and resting as the youngsters play from vines in a pleasurably playful display.After drive back to the Hotel for lunch, drive back to Kigali and transfer at Airport for your flight. The tour prices you will get is inclusive of a gorilla tracking permit (each is $750) with related park fees and local trek guides, accommodation for 1 night with meals (1 breakfast, 1 boxed lunch, 1 dinner), private and exclusive transport to Volcanoes National Park and back to Kigali using a 4x4 vehicle, services of an English-speaking tour guide/driver, a visit to Kigali Genocide Memorial/ Museum.
3 day Gorilla Tracking Rwanda
Arrival and transfer to Kinigi for your Gorilla Tracking Airport transfer with private vehicle and guide. Transfer to Volcanoes National Park the home of gorilla tracking activity in Rwanda with private vehicle and driver. Your guide will take you on a tour of the new and vibrant capital city of Kigali. The new prosperity features a number of thriving markets and features the mountain terrain famous in Rwanda. Ranging in altitude from 2400km to 4,507 the Volcanoes National Park (French: Parc National des Volcans) is dominated by the setting of volcanoes after which it is named. Best known to the outside world as the place where for almost 20yrs the American primatologist Dian Fossey under took her pioneering studies of mountain gorilla behaviour. Day hikes to see the gorilla families can be strenuous on tracks climbing through the forest, and time is very limited once contact is made with the gorilla families. It is a rare and memorable experience to visit with these giant cousins of man. Our accommodation is ideally positioned for those who want to watch animals in their habitat, specifically the endangered Rwanda Mountain Gorillas that still roam these areas. Share in the cuisine of Rwanda, which is served with the hospitality for which we all return to African countries. Take walks, learn more about the gorillas, and absorb the gorgeous surrounding landscape.Day 2: Gorilla Trekking, Parc National des Volcans Have breakfast and go to ORTPN offices for briefing after that set off in the forest for Gorilla trekking. A thrilling trek through the refined foothills of the Virungas provides inspiring views in all directions. Then, suddenly, the trail enters the national park, engrossing trekkers in the strange closeness of the rainforest, alive with the calls of colorful birds and chattering of the rare golden monkey, and besieged with fresh spoor of the mountains' elusive populations of buffalo and elephant. Through gaps in the forest canopy, the marvelous peaks are sighted, easily easy to get to and among the uppermost in Africa, indicating an ascent. Gorilla trekking is quite strenuous but a worthwhile on encounter of these gentle giants. The enthusiasm of your coming across with these apes will wipe away your intricacy of the strenuous trek. Spend time watching gorillas, watch the adults feeding their young ones, brushing and resting as the youngsters play from vines in a pleasurably playful display.Day 3: Return to Kigali, visit Genocide memorial/museum and transfer to airportFollowing breakfast, you will leave for Kigali. Go for a City tour including visits to the market, a pottery project, handicraft shops, the Franco-Rwandan cultural centre and the genocide memorial. Have lunch enroute and then Transfer to the airport.
Gorilla Trekking Day Tour from Kigali
Your tour will start at 5am with pick-up from where you will be staying in Kigali then drive to Volcanoes National Park arrive on time at 06:30 am for registration and briefing about Gorilla trekking after drive to the base of the mountains where trekking starts accompanied by game rangers, thereafter enter into the jungle to search for the endangered mountain gorillas in their mist. Enjoy some time with the gorillas as you take unforgettable photography and videos and after return back to the park office for your awarding gorilla trekking certificate. Have lunch at Hotel Muhabura before driving back to Kigali for drop off at your accommodation around 5pm.