Welcome to Northwestern Rwanda

A formidable natural border between Rwanda, Uganda and the DRC, the Virunga volcanoes are where Rwanda really earns its nickname as the Land of a Thousand Hills. Home to the mighty mountain gorillas, the Rwandan Virungas are protected by Volcanoes National Park, the undisputed highlight of the country. The region is also home to the tranquil town of Gisenyi (Rubavu) on the sandy shores of Lake Kivu, Rwanda’s top spot for a beach holiday. This may be the most developed part of the country for travellers, but you'll rarely feel overwhelmed by groups and will definitely remain a novelty for the friendly locals.