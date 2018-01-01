Welcome to Northwestern Rwanda

A formidable natural border between Rwanda, Uganda and the DRC, the Virunga volcanoes are where Rwanda really earns its nickname as the Land of a Thousand Hills. Home to the mighty mountain gorillas, the Rwandan Virungas are protected by Volcanoes National Park, the undisputed highlight of the country. The region is also home to the tranquil town of Gisenyi (Rubavu) on the sandy shores of Lake Kivu, Rwanda’s top spot for a beach holiday. This may be the most developed part of the country for travellers, but you'll rarely feel overwhelmed by groups and will definitely remain a novelty for the friendly locals.

Rwanda & Uganda Gorilla Discovery

Your guide puts up his hand and motions for you to crouch down – and a silverback gorilla settles down to eat nearby. The experience is just one breathtaking moment of an unforgettable nine-day expedition to the forests of Rwanda and Uganda to track gorillas, golden monkeys, and other wildlife. As you witness primates in their element, tap into your own wild side.
Rwanda and Uganda Gorilla & Chimp Adventure

They're the closest animals out there to us homo sapiens, and on this trip we aim to bring you as close as possible to these majestic creatures. There'll be gorillas, monkeys and chimps in abundance on this 9-day trip through Rwanda and Uganda. Take part in jungle trekking, embark on boat and jeep safaris in national parks, and learn about Rwanda's fascinating culture and history along the way. With an expert local CEO throughout and comfortable lodges to relax in during your down time, your focus can stay on spotting rare primates in their natural habitat.
East Africa Gorilla & Safari Experience

Some of Africa’s greatest wildlife viewing comes together for 16 days of outstanding adventure in the wild. Trek into the Rwandan jungle for the rare opportunity to watch a gorilla family in its element, head out in search of playful chimpanzees in Uganda, and get immersed in the realm of elephants and rhinos in Kenya. Watching the world pass you by has never been more profound.
