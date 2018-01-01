Welcome to Chemal

At the attractive junction of the Chemal and Katun Rivers, ever-expanding Chemal is hugely popular with Russian tourists in summer. They come for the white-water rafting, zip-lines, walking and, most importantly, the partying. For a foreign tourist Chemal is less appealing as a destination, but it still makes for a fun day or overnight trip from Gorno-Altaisk, 95km north, or Manzherok. If you want to continue south to Kosh-Agach and the high Altai mountains, you'll first need to backtrack to Ust-Sema on the Chuysky Trakt.