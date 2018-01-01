Golden Ring of Russia

Experience the treasures of Russian culture, history and architecture on this 8-day journey—wander picturesque towns older than Moscow and marvel at Orthodox frescoes and golden domes. An expert CEO will lead the way and locals will uncover what was hidden behind the Iron Curtain for years. Visit the Kremlins in the cities along the Golden Ring and contemplate European masterpieces in St Petersburg's Hermitage. The onion-domed churches dotting the skylines of rural villages coupled with the grandeur of Moscow are waiting to be discovered.