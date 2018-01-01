Welcome to Rostov-Veliky

Coloured in the same delicate shade of pink as the sunsets they've been watching for hundreds of years, the impregnable walls and perfectly proportioned towers of Rostov-Veliky’s kremlin rise magnificently above the shimmering Lake Nero.

First chronicled in the year 862, Rostov-Veliky was the original capital of the Kyivan princes who moved into the Finno-Ugric lands that would later become known as Muscovy and Russia. Today it's a sleepy, village-like town that wakes you up with the sound of roosters and gets eerily quiet when darkness falls.

Golden Ring of Russia

Experience the treasures of Russian culture, history and architecture on this 8-day journey—wander picturesque towns older than Moscow and marvel at Orthodox frescoes and golden domes. An expert CEO will lead the way and locals will uncover what was hidden behind the Iron Curtain for years. Visit the Kremlins in the cities along the Golden Ring and contemplate European masterpieces in St Petersburg's Hermitage. The onion-domed churches dotting the skylines of rural villages coupled with the grandeur of Moscow are waiting to be discovered.
