Constanta and Mamaia Private Day Trip from Bucharest
Our tour to Constanta starts early in the morning and takes us east for 230 km on the A2 highway all the way to the majestic Black Sea.We will stroll through the old part of the city, that is overlooking the coastline, and visit the Museum of Archaeology and History,which exhibits the largest collection of vases, statuary and jewellery from the Greek-Roman period in Romania. In the square facing the museum, we will see the statue of the famous Roman poet, Ovid, and think back of how life was like in those days with some help from his writings.Leaving Antiquity behind, we will go inside the largest mosque in Romania, built in 1910 by our King Carol I for the local Muslim community, and climb the 140 steps of the minaret for a breathtaking view over the city and the sea. As a testimony to the ethnic diversity and confessional tolerance practised here, further the road, we will visit the beautiful Saints Peter and Paul Orthodox Cathedral, a monument of Byzantine architecture, placed near the ruins of the ancient city.From here, we can walk to the Black Sea coast, where we will find the symbol of Constanta – the spectacular Art Nouveau Casino standing between the commercial port and tourist one. After these visits, we could enjoy lunch in one of the best restaurants with fish products located on the coastline and continue our tour of the city with the Folk Art Museum, where you will be better acquainted to traditional life in Romania through its impressive collection of costumes, household items and religious icons.No trip to Constanta is complete without a stop in the seaside resort of Mamaia, known as the Pearl of the Black Sea. With its fine sand and line up of restaurants, cafés and clubs, Mamaia is the most popular destination on the Black Sea, offering both relaxation, as well as entertainment. You can sit back, listen to the sounds of waves and enjoy the afternoon sun at the beach before heading back to Bucharest.
Private Arrival or Departure Transfer: Airport to Constanta Arrival or Departure Hotel Transfer
Private Airport Shuttle to and from Mihail Kogalniceanu Airport. Pick up or drop off in Constanta or Mamaia Resort.Up to 3 pax per car.AC carStation wagon carChildren friendly English spoken driversTravel time 40 minutes.Each traveler is allowed a maximum of 1 suitcase and 1 carry-on bag. Oversized or excessive luggage (e.g. surfboards, golf clubs or bikes) may have certain restrictionsEnjoy a complimentary hotel pickup and transfer from your centrally located to your accommodations to the airport Mihail Kogalniceanu Before taking flight, take part in a short safety briefing. Departing from Mihail Kogalniceanu Airport, you'll first head to Constanta and then we willl reach Mamaia resort.With a guaranteed window seat, you can sit back and relax.
Constanta and the Black Sea day trip from Bucharest
"Constanta and the Black Sea day trip from Bucharest" was created for those who love the sea and want to experience the Romanian seaside in one day. The guide will pick you up from your hotel in Bucharest. After a 3 hours ride on the highway you will reach your first stop: the seafront in Constanta. Take a walk here breathing the salty air, watching the ships that enter the port and admiring the old building of the Casino. This is the most important place for promenade in the city and after a few steps you will know why.Your second stop will be in the city center of Constanta. Here, the guide will show you all the elements that create this charming places: narrow streets, old buildings, roman ruins and other surprises. This way you will also feel a small part of the foreign influences that shaped Constanta during time: Greek, Roman, Turkish etc. You can also stop here for lunch.You will spend the last part of the tour in Mamaia, the star of night life in Romania. During summer, here is the center for parties, fun and night life. But in the day light, Mamaia is a beautiful seaside resort with gold, sandy beaches and clear water. Probably it will convince you to spend a whole holiday here.After the ride back to Bucharest, our guide will drop you off at your hotel or another places you choose in the city.This is a tour that operates the whole year. If it is summer and warm weather you can experience what a seaside holiday in Romania is like. If it is winter or cold weather you can enjoy the nature's show.
Short private trip from Bucharest: Enjoy a sightseeing tour of the beautiful gateway to the seaside Constanta
We'll pick you up from your hotel/hostel in Bucharest and start driving towards the enchanting coastline of Constanta on a 2 hours drive, time when you can enjoy the stories from our friendly professional guide who will give you a glimpse of the history and culture of the place. Our first stop will be at the famous Casino of Constanta, situated in the front of the sea, where you can admire an imposing architectural design and enjoy a photo session with your family and friends. Further on, we will continue our journey visiting other important attractions in the oldest inhabited city in Romania (founded 600 BC) and you will have the chance to feel the vibe of one of the most multicultural city in the country. Among the attractions on your must-visit list will be: the Orthodox Cathedral St. Peter and Pavel, St Mina Wooden Church, Great Muslim Mosque of Constanta, , St Nicholas Bulgarian Ortodox Church and the Romanian Folk Art Museum. After having lunch, we will continue our journey in Mamaia, the largest and for sure the most beautiful on the Romanian Black Sea shore.Leaving the charming port, you can relax and enjoy the sightseeing road back to Bucharest, as your service also includes the transfer from and back to your hotel.
A day at the Black Sea
This day trip to the Black Sea is an amazing way to spend your day during summertime. The tour starting daily early in the morning is an amazing way to spend your day durring summertime. We will take you from Bucharest to Constanta, the charming city by the Black Sea where you will admire the the most beautiful sights in the Old Town of Constanta: the impressive Casino by the sea, the Orthodox Cathedral, the Grand Mosque (Carol I Mosque) and also the Aquarium. The tour also include one of our most popular sea resorts and free time on the lovely beaches of Mamaia so you return to Bucharest with a tan.