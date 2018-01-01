Welcome to Ma'uke

Although much flatter than ‘Atiu and only slightly larger than Mitiaro, Ma’uke is also characterised by its makatea and thick coastal forest. Ma’uke is a sleepy and quietly charming island, traditional in its ways, and circled by a rough coastal track. It’s pockmarked with many underground caverns, including Motuanga, a network of limestone chambers said to stretch right out underneath the reef. Known as the Garden Island, Ma’uke is one of the Cooks’ main exporters of tropical flowers, which means your goodbye ‘ei is likely to be particularly impressive.