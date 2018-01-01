Welcome to 'Atiu
In pre-European times ‘Atiu was an important seat of regional power and its warriors were renowned for ferocious fighting and ruthlessness. By contrast, the rocky, reef-fringed island is now known for gentler pursuits. It’s the Cooks’ eco-capital and a haven for naturalists and bird lovers. It also attracts adventurous travellers in search of an island with a more traditional edge.
‘Atiu’s five main villages (Areora, Tengatangi, Mapumai, Te’enui and Ngatiarua) are clustered together on the island’s central plateau, surrounded by a band of fertile swampland and lush taro plantations. The makatea – the dramatic ring of upthrust rock that’s rich in marine fossils and was once the island’s exterior reef – is just one of ‘Atiu’s natural features. The island is also covered with forest and honeycombed with limestone caves. ‘Atiu’s most famous cave is Anatakitaki, the only known home of the kopeka (‘Atiuan swiftlet).