One of the oldest towns in Silesia (its origins go back to the 11th century), Pszczyna (pshchi-nah), the 'pearl of Silesia', is an attractive burg with an impressively palatial castle.

The town was home for centuries to the Piast dynasty. In 1847, after centuries of changing ownership, it became the property of the powerful Hochberg family of Prussia.

In the last months of WWI Pszczyna was the flashpoint of the first of three consecutive Silesian uprisings in which Polish peasants took up arms and demanded that the region be incorporated into Poland. Their wishes were granted in 1921, following a plebiscite held by the League of Nations.

