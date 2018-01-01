Welcome to West New Britain Province

If you’re reading this, there’s a great chance that you’re a diver heading to Kimbe Bay. Kimbe Bay has become a byword for underwater action, with an amazing array of marine life and sensational reefs brushing the surface. However, there is life above the water as well, with some spectacular volcanoes brooding in the background and a handful of WWII relics. WNB has the country’s greatest proliferation of volcanoes – five active and 16 dormant – and you can literally smell the sulphur in the air. It’s also PNG’s highest timber and palm-oil exporter with consequent tension between the province’s villagers and settlers.