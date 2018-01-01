Sitting in the shadow of what is arguably Norway's most beautiful peak, Gausta (1883m), Rjukan is a picturesque introduction to the Norwegian high country as well as southern Norway's activities centre par excellence.

The town stretches like elastic for 6km along the floor of the steep-sided Vestfjorddalen and while the centre, which consists of a couple of blocks of pastel-painted wooden buildings, is attractive, the remainder stands in utter contrast to its majestic setting.

If you're here from late September to March, you'll notice the expected winter gloom is absent, with the town's valley floor illuminated by 'concentrated solar power' – three giant remote-controlled mirrors track and reflect the much needed sunshine from the mountain above.

