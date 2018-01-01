City Views Nature and Fortress

Welcome to a different sightseeing in and around Oslo. We will take you on a full-day journey to experience some of the beautiful sights and nature around Oslo. This small group tour is limited to 12 persons, to ensure a personalized and unique experience. First stop is Oslo Opera House with a beautiful view the city and the fjord. We pass the new Oslo Barcode and drive up the hills towards Ekeberg, home of the world's largest football tournament for children and young adult, with a spectacular view of Oslo. Here we visit the Ekeberg Sculpture Park and enjoy some of the art pieces from Norwegian and international artists. We will travel through the Norwegain landscape and forest, along the Oslofjord towards Drøbak. Here we go on a short ferry trip to the fortress of Oscarsborg. The fortress played an important role in the start of World War II. Now everybody can enjoy the beautiful scenery on the small island, that also houses a hotel and 2 restaurants. Here is where we will enjoy our light lunch outside, if the weather permitting. Back on the mainland we continue through small and narrow streets to Drøbak center, the Norwegian home of Santa Claus. Here you can mail letters home with an official stamp of "Julenissen" (Santa Claus). We return to Oslo in the afternoon. Oslo Opera House The Oslo Opera House was completed in 2007 and is the home of The Norwegian National Opera and Ballet, and the national opera theater in Norway. Ekeberg Sculpture Park The park is large, with woods, established paths and art. Oscarsborg Oscarsborg Fortress is a coastal fortress in the Oslofjord, close to the small town of Drøbak. The best known part is situated on two small islets. The main artillery batteries are on the island Håøya and smaller batteries on the mainland to the west and east in the fjord and was military territory until 2003 when it was made a publicly available resort island. The fortress is best known for sinking the German heavy cruiser Blücher on 9 April 1940. Today one can visit the fortress by a short ferry trip from Drøbak and is a popular island use both by locals and tourists as a recreation area. Drøbak The many old wooden houses together with shops, galleries, cafes and restaurants makes the old town Drøbak unique and worth a visit. 200 years ago Drøbak was an important exporter of ice and timber which made the business flourished and prosperous merchants laid the foundation for the city as we know it today. Visit Tregaardens Christmas House and Father Christmas' Post Office with its own special post stamp. It is possible you will be one of the few who sees the Norwegian “Fjord-nisse”.