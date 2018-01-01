Welcome to Pearl Lagoon
At last, you’ve arrived in the real Caribbean. Here are dirt roads and palm trees, reggae music, and an English-speaking Creole community that fishes the local waters for shrimp, fish and lobster, and still refers to Spanish-speaking Nicaraguans as ‘the Spaniards.’ You can feel the stress roll off your shoulders as soon as you get off the boat from Bluefields. And the best part is that despite its obvious charms, this town still sees very few tourists – which means you may well be the only foreigner buzzing through the mangroves and jungle that surround Pearl Lagoon (the bay). The bay is a timeless expanse of black water and home to more than a dozen ethnic fishing villages.
If your Caribbean dream is tinted turquoise, you can easily arrange a tour of the nearby Pearl Keys, where you’ll find sugar-white beaches that double as turtle hatcheries, and swaying coconut palms that lull you into inner peace. Of course, nothing tops off a day on the water like cold beer, lobster with coconut sauce and heavy doses of reggae music, all of which are available among Pearl Lagoon’s collection of restaurants and bars sprinkled along traffic-free roads patrolled by fishers, their families and free-roaming horses.