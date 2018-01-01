Welcome to Warkworth
Matakana Coast and Country Tour
This tour from Auckland to Matakana and the surrounding countryside will take you over Auckland’s Harbour Bridge, and follow coastal roads, stopping frequently for views and photo opportunities of our stunning North Shore beaches. North of the city limits, we will visit the Honey Centre near Warkworth which boasts New Zealand’s largest display of live bees, where a huge range of honeys are available for tasting. There is a wide range of honey-related skincare products, ointments, honey mead and fruit wine for sampling and purchase. The tour visits Matakana Village and the renowned Morris & James Pottery where a tour will guide you through the processes of manufacturing their stunning works. The huge showroom displays a wide range of their hand crafted pots, wall art and sculptural pieces. Lunch will be provided at a local country cafe. Passing rolling farmland and vineyards, we stop at the hidden gem of Parry Kauri Park and Warkworth's Early Settlers Museum. Here you will see 600 and 800 year old kauri trees. A short bush walk gives an opportunity to hear and see native birdlife among the bush and ferns. The community run Museum gives a glimpse into the local history of this region. At the historic village of Puhoi you can imagine how it was to live here in the 1800’s. Visit the old Hotel and the tiny Library built by the Bohemian Settlers who arrived around 1863. Plenty of time for photos and perhaps even a beer while sitting in the sun.
Bay of Islands Transfer Pass from Auckland
Our 'Bay of Islands' pass departs Auckland early and arrives into the Bay of Islands around midday - giving you the opportunity to maximize your stay in Paihia. On our departure, we head over the Auckland Harbour Bridge with a view over the Waitemata Harbour and north to Warkworth for morning tea (at your own expense). Back on the coach, we stop for a short walk to the Whangarei Falls before arriving in Paihia. Once in Paihia, you will stop in at the Awesome New Zealand Centre where you can book any activities you may have planned for the day. Our crew will be on hand to help recommend the best local spots, activities and walking tracks in the area. You have all afternoon and the following day to do as you please in Paihia before our return departure to Auckland departs at around 2:30pm. (Your return transfer back to Auckland is automatically booked for the following day, but you have the option to stay longer and change your return date should you make the necessary prior arrangements.)It’s a four hour drive back into Auckland. We aim to drop you at various drop off locations before 7:00pm.
Private Full-Day Scuba Dive Charter to Little Barrier Island
Meet at the dive centre in Warkworth at 8:30am for check-in and then head off to the boat ramp for a short safety briefing before loading your gear onto the boat. You will enjoy the 45-minute boat ride out to the remote island of Little Barrier. The actual dive site will vary depending on the weather conditions and experience of the divers onboard. The day will include two separate tank dives and lunch onboard at the island. On your lunch break you can relax and snorkel in the beautiful bays around the island. After your final dive of the day you will head back to Omaha marina where you can depart for your hotel at around 4pm.
Private Full-Day Scuba Dive Charter to Hen Island
Meet at the dive centre in Warkworth at 8:30am for check-in and then head off to the boat ramp at Mangawhai Heads Marina for a short safety briefing before loading your gear onto the boat. A high powered boat will take you out to the islands where you will enjoy 2 dives and a light lunch in between. The Hen and Chicken Islands are set in a chain which depicts the wildness of New Zealand. With a general diving depth of up to 25 meters / 82 feet it is suitable for all divers. The average visibility is 10-20 meters and access to the dive site is by boat. You will be able to snorkel and relax in between dives in one of the several sheltered bays. Dives will be at different sites and suitable for all levels of divers. Finally you will return back to Mangawhai before you head back to your hotel.
Private Full-Day Scuba Dive Charter: Hammerhead Experience from Warkworth
Meet at the dive centre at 8:30am in Warkworth to register. You will then take a short drive to the launch site and then a boat trip to the site. The boat trip will take 45 – 60 minutes depending on the final location of your dive site and where the sharks are located. You will be geared up with your equipment once the dive site has been chosen. Upon arrival you will be briefed on the dive and the sharks. Your experience includes 2 x tank dives with lunch taken between dives in a beautiful and remote location. Your dive site may vary depending on diver experience, shark location and weather conditions. This is a trip open to all levels of experience. Depths are not excessive and can be tailored to individual needs. After the final dive your group will head back to Omaha before you depart back to your accommodation.
Private Full-Day Scuba Dive Charter for Crayfish and Scallops from Warkworth
Meet at the dive centre at 8:30am in Warkworth to register. You will then take a short drive to the launch site and then a boat trip to the site. You will be briefed on what to do and the legal requirements of limits and sizes of crays and scallops. If required you can follow a guide who will demonstrate what to do, then it is down to you to do your best and bag that meal. Your day includes 2 x tank dives with a light lunch. The first dive will be hunting for the popular Cray fish on one of the local reefs. The second dive will be to fill your bag full of juicy scallops. Once your dives have been completed you will head back to port.