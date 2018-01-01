Matakana Coast and Country Tour

This tour from Auckland to Matakana and the surrounding countryside will take you over Auckland’s Harbour Bridge, and follow coastal roads, stopping frequently for views and photo opportunities of our stunning North Shore beaches. North of the city limits, we will visit the Honey Centre near Warkworth which boasts New Zealand’s largest display of live bees, where a huge range of honeys are available for tasting. There is a wide range of honey-related skincare products, ointments, honey mead and fruit wine for sampling and purchase. The tour visits Matakana Village and the renowned Morris & James Pottery where a tour will guide you through the processes of manufacturing their stunning works. The huge showroom displays a wide range of their hand crafted pots, wall art and sculptural pieces. Lunch will be provided at a local country cafe. Passing rolling farmland and vineyards, we stop at the hidden gem of Parry Kauri Park and Warkworth's Early Settlers Museum. Here you will see 600 and 800 year old kauri trees. A short bush walk gives an opportunity to hear and see native birdlife among the bush and ferns. The community run Museum gives a glimpse into the local history of this region. At the historic village of Puhoi you can imagine how it was to live here in the 1800’s. Visit the old Hotel and the tiny Library built by the Bohemian Settlers who arrived around 1863. Plenty of time for photos and perhaps even a beer while sitting in the sun.