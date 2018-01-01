About 10km southeast of Pokhara, a road leaves the Prithvi Hwy heading north for Begnas Tal and Rupa Tal, two gloriously serene lakes that receive few foreign visitors, despite their proximity to Pokhara.

Read More

After leaving the highway, a narrow road runs through flat terrain of rice fields towards the hills that nestle around the lakes. Begnas is the larger of the twin lakes. As well as the scruffy Begnas Bazaar there is a large fish farm and paddle boats are available for a leisurely paddle. The village of Begnas lies across the waters to the north among the terraces.

Pachabhaiya village is spread out along the ridge between the two lakes and the guesthouses look down on either lake depending upon their orientation. There are also views across the lakes to the snowy Himalaya peaks.

Read Less