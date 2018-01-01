11-Day Birdwatching Tour from Cancun

Day 1Arrival at Cancun airport. Transfer to your hotel. Overnight in Cancun. Day 2Early bird watching at Central Vallarte and Cenote Road in Puerto Morelos. Overnight . Day 3Bird watching at San Salvador Ranch, Rio Lagartos. Boat trip through the mangrove. Overnight Day 4Early bird watching at Ek Balam and visit to the cenote. Overnight Day 5Early bird watching at Chichen Itza, we continue to Izamal. Overnight Day 6Early bird watching at Uxmal. Overnight Day 7Early bird wathing in Edzna, Campeche. Overnight. Day 8Early bird watching around Palenque. Overnight. Day 9Early bird watching at San Cristobal. Overnight . Day 10Bird watching at Chiapa de Corzo. Day 11Departure. Transfer to Tuxtla Gutierrez airport for your flight back home.