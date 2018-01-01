Welcome to Real de Catorce

A wealthy silver-mining town until early last century, Real de Catorce's fortunes changed overnight when the price of silver plummeted, its mine closed and much of the population left, leaving it a 'ghost town' located an inconveniently long distance from anywhere, deep in the giant hills of the Sierra Madre Oriental. Not long ago Real was nearly deserted, its streets lined with crumbling buildings and just a few hundred unfortunates eking out an existence.

