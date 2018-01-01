Welcome to Real de Catorce
A wealthy silver-mining town until early last century, Real de Catorce's fortunes changed overnight when the price of silver plummeted, its mine closed and much of the population left, leaving it a 'ghost town' located an inconveniently long distance from anywhere, deep in the giant hills of the Sierra Madre Oriental. Not long ago Real was nearly deserted, its streets lined with crumbling buildings and just a few hundred unfortunates eking out an existence.
But then somebody invented the weekend break and the boutique hotel and Real de Catorce slipped into a new element, attracting outsiders who have helped with the slow (and very much ongoing) transformation of the town into a getaway destination. Although Real is no longer a ghost town, doors still creak in the breeze, cobblestone streets end abruptly and many buildings are ruins, but the fabulous scenery and charming architecture make it a delight to visit.
