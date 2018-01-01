Welcome to Nuevo Casas Grandes & Casas Grandes

Nuevo Casas Grandes, 345km northwest of Chihuahua, is a prosperous but unremarkable country town, with small communities of Mormon and Mennonite settlers. Tourism-wise, it's a transportation hub for those heading to the prettier village of Casas Grandes by the pre-Hispanic ruins of Paquimé (7km south) and the pottery center of Mata Ortiz (27km south).