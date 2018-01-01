Welcome to Trakai
Most of the town stands on a 2km-long, north-pointing tongue of land between Lake Luka (east) and Lake Totoriškių (west). Lake Galvė opens out from the northern end of the peninsula and boasts 21 islands.
Gediminas probably made Trakai his capital in the 1320s and Kęstutis certainly based his 14th-century court here. Protected by the 82-sq-km Trakai Historical National Park, Trakai today is a quiet town, outside summer weekends.
There are many beautiful lakes in the region. Visit Trakai Castle and Museum of the 15th century (in the middle of Lake Galve). It is the only insular castle throughout Eastern Europe - Island Castle is one of the most visited historical-architectural monuments in Lithuania. The visit is approximately 1 hour and you will have free time for shopping and relax.Trakai is also home to Karaites, a Turkish ethnic group practicing a religion akin to Judaism, who came to Lithuania from the Crimea in the 14th century as warriors for Grand Duke Vytautas. Today the country's smallest ethnic minority counts under 300 members.
About 10 km away from Vilnius center on the way to Trakai first stop at Paneriai, also known as Ponar or Ponary site. Paneriai before WWII was the beautiful forest and recreational area for residents of Vilnius and its surroundings. In 1940 and 1941 Red Army soldiers established a military base there. Within days of being captured by the Germans this base became a place of execution. Authentic museums with photographs, orders and other documents; burial pits; burning places and commemorative monuments are represented in the Paneriai memorial park. The tour then continues to Trakai which is famous for its picturesque landscape and the legendary Trakai Castle, which was a cradle of the Lithuanian statehood, an important military and political center, headquarters of the Lithuanian Grand Dukes, and the capital of Lithuania.Enjoy a visit to the the museum inside the castle with a guide, and have a glance at interesting historical items. About an hour will be dedicated to some free time where you can explore on your own and find some souvenirs and/or taste traditional Lithuanian and Karaites dishes (at own expense).After this enchanting experience your driver will take you back to Vilnius and drop you off at a centrally located place close to public transfer from where you can make your way back to your hotel. Feel free to ask for directions.
Are you ready for the most thrilling experience of Your life?Get on a 60-minute hot air balloon flight over the breathtaking area of Trakai. Take a look at this extremely famous castle from a different angle. The tour starts with a hotel pickup from Vilnius, meeting at the launch pad, then a safety briefing and a fun preparation for a take-off. Jump in the basket and plunge into one of the best experiences in your lifetime. Explore the undeniable beauty of Lithuania. Everyone who has ever flown in a hot air balloon says that it reminds them of the peaceful swimming through the air. The flight lasts for 60 minutes, so you will have plenty of time to set your excitement at ease, admire the views and take some pictures. Feel free to ask the team any questions you might have as you fly. In the end get prepared for a soft landing somewhere in the meadow, join the team packing a balloon and celebrate your baptism ceremony with the fire, ground and champagne. Long talks and excitement will follow before the team finally drops you back to the hotel. Your transportation, breathtaking hot air balloon experience and baptism ceremony are all included in this package.
Trakai used to be a medieval residence of Lithuanian Grand Dukes. Once a significant and powerful town, nowadays Trakai is enjoying tranquillity. The town is located next to Vilnius which is 15-miles (about 25-km) surrounded by several beautiful lakes. The main attraction is the Island castle which was initiated by Lithuanian Grand Duke Kęstutis in 14th century, finished and mostly used as a residence by his son Grand Duke Vytautas in the first half of 15th century. The picturesque Užutrakis manor house and park by French landscape architect Édouard François André is another must visit point on the shore of Lake Galvė. Trakai is also famous for its traditional Karaites community which was brought here from Crimea by Vytautas and settled here in the 15th century. All that and also ruins of the Peninsular castle, small islands and tranquillity of Lake Skaistis you will be able to see and experience while taking a kayak tour on the lakes around Trakai. The kayaking route takes you on 3 interconnected lakes. The distance is about 11/8 km which makes 3/2-hours of active paddling. The tour is safe and suitable for beginners. Swimming skills are essential and some paddling experience would be useful too (but not necessary). The lakes around Trakai are usually very calm. However we can change our route depending on weather conditions.
It takes just a short ride from Vilnius until you reach calm and natural winter wonderland in Trakai. Enjoy the sledding through forests and frozen lakes, exploring remote hilly landscapes of Trakai National Park. Using kickledge for exploring snowy surroundings is fun and easy even for beginners. You will get short instructions before starting the tour and the guide will lead you through local paths on the safe routes. But adventure is still there and maybe you will get lucky enough to see some wild animals like deers or rabbits? Of course medieval Island Castle of Trakai can’t be missed too! With our experienced guides you will get to know the history and some legends from the 15th century. Last but not least you will learn about unique local Karaim community and try their famous pie, which shall never disappoints while having a break with hot tea or coffee. This is our cozy winter adventure, best enjoyed when wearing warm gloves :)