Small-Group Sightseeing Tour to Paneriai Memorial Park and Trakai Castle

About 10 km away from Vilnius center on the way to Trakai first stop at Paneriai, also known as Ponar or Ponary site. Paneriai before WWII was the beautiful forest and recreational area for residents of Vilnius and its surroundings. In 1940 and 1941 Red Army soldiers established a military base there. Within days of being captured by the Germans this base became a place of execution. Authentic museums with photographs, orders and other documents; burial pits; burning places and commemorative monuments are represented in the Paneriai memorial park. The tour then continues to Trakai which is famous for its picturesque landscape and the legendary Trakai Castle, which was a cradle of the Lithuanian statehood, an important military and political center, headquarters of the Lithuanian Grand Dukes, and the capital of Lithuania.Enjoy a visit to the the museum inside the castle with a guide, and have a glance at interesting historical items. About an hour will be dedicated to some free time where you can explore on your own and find some souvenirs and/or taste traditional Lithuanian and Karaites dishes (at own expense).After this enchanting experience your driver will take you back to Vilnius and drop you off at a centrally located place close to public transfer from where you can make your way back to your hotel. Feel free to ask for directions.