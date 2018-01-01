Welcome to Panevėžys
Panevėžys (pa-ne-vey-zhees) is far from a tourist hot spot, and most people who venture to the town will do so en route from Vilnius to Rīga by bus. If you’ve got time to kill, there are a couple of sights to explore in this, Lithuania’s fifth-largest city.
At the centre of town is Laisvės aikštė, bordered at its northern end by east–west Elektros gatvė and at its southern end by Vilniaus gatvė. Basanavičiaus gatvė runs north to the Rīga road and south to Kaunas and Vilnius. The train station is 2km northwest of the centre; the bus station is on Savanorių aikštė.
