Vilnius Day Trip To Merkine Area Including Grutas Park

After morning pickup at your accommodation in Vilnius, your guide takes you on the 1.5-hour drive to Merkine.Upon arrival, head to the Three Crosses area, which acts like a gateway to the dome and pyramid. Proceed to see the dome and Pyramid of Merkine, which was built in 2002 by a local man as an act of spiritual inspiration. Next, continue to Cepkeliai Marsh, the largest swamp in Lithuania and part of Dzūkija National Park. Explore the marsh on foot with your guide, then go to Grutas Park (Stalin’s World), a sculpture garden of Soviet-era statues along with playgrounds and cafes. See statues of Lenin, Marx, Stalin, and other figures, set among the green gardens.Have lunch either in Marcinkonys village or Grutas Park, then go to the Liskiava Monastery Ensemble, an architectural gem from the 18th century. Finally, stop in the spa town of Druskininkai before returning to Vilnius in the evening.