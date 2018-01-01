Welcome to Aukštaitija National Park
Around 70% of the park comprises pine, spruce and deciduous forests, inhabited by elk, deer and wild boar. Its highlight is a labyrinth of 126 lakes, the deepest being Lake Tauragnas (60.5m deep). A footpath leads to the top of 155m Ice Hill (Ledakalnis), from where a panorama of some seven lakes unfolds. Particularly pretty is Lake Baluošas, ensnared by woods and speckled with islands. White-tailed and golden eagles prey here and storks are plentiful. The Trainiškis Wildlife Sanctuary and Ažvinčiai Forest Reserve, home to 150- to 200-year-old pine trees, can only be visited with park guides.
The main jumping-off point for the park is the sleepy town of Ignalina, which has a supermarket, a post office, a hotel-restaurant, and one of two information centres that service that park. Nearby Palūšė, 3km from Ignalina on the banks of Lake Lūsiai (literally ‘Wild Cat Lake’), is home to the park’s headquarters and main information centre.
There are around 100 settlements within the park itself: Šuminai, Salos ll, Vaišnoriškės, Varniškės II and Strazdai are protected ethnographic centres.
The park has several ancient piliakalnis (fortification mounds), such as the Taurapilio mound on the southern shore of Lake Tauragnas, and some quaint wooden architecture, including a fine church and bell tower at Palūsė. Around Lake Lūšiai a wooden sculpture trail depicts Lithuanian folklore.
Top experiences in Aukštaitija National Park
Aukštaitija National Park activities
10 Day Tour Across Lithuania All Inclusive
DAY 1 Arrival to Vilnius. Private transfer to the hotel in Vilnius Old Town. Free time.DAY 2 Morning tea/ coffee with the guide & group members. Today you will explore Vilnius: UNESCO listed Old Town with it‘s main historical and architectural monuments, Grand Duke Palace, Parliament & KGB museum. Surprises awaits in quirky neighbourhood of artists also known as Republic of Uzupis. The tour of mysterious Vilnius Cathedral‘s catacombs will reveal the story of Lithuanian Romeo & Juliet – Barbora Radvilaite and Zygimantas Augustas. DAY 3 Visit Trakai – the capital of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania, a majestic insular castle of 15th century. Have a relaxing sail at Galve lake and learn about local ethnic minority – karaites. Recently renovated Uzutrakis manor will provides a spectacular view to Trakai castle. In Kernave you will climb a 5 mound complex. Return to Vilnius for overnight.DAY 4 Travel to unique open air country life museum in Rumsiskes, depicting the 18-19th century architecture and the way of life of different ethnographic regions. Kaunas – second biggest city of Lithuania. See the Castle, wonderful churches, Town Hall square, Perkunas house & the longest bridge in the world. DAY 5 Along the most picturesque road of Lithuania you will visit Raudone and Panemune castles. Vente‘s Horn – a unique place at the Curonian Lagoon, one of the most important points for birds concentration in the Northern Europe. Short tour and overnight at Klaipeda – the only seaport of Lithuania.DAY 6 You will take a ferry and will travel to Curonian Spit – the pearl of Lithuania. In Juodkrante visit weather wane gallery & climb an authentic Hill of Witches, decorated with numerous wooden sculptures based on Lithuanian folk tales. In Nida you will see majestic seashore sand dunes, unique wooden architecture, neo-gothic church and old ethnographic cemetery. Trip to Klaipeda for overnight.DAY 7 Palanga tour. Visit the Botanic Garden, Birute‘s Hill and the Amber museum, housing 25000 pieces of amber. Kretinga museum & winter garden. Return to Palanga. Free time to enjoy resort life and beautiful sunset. DAY 8 Drive to Vilnius. En route stop at Cold War museum in Zemaitija National park. Come to underground missile silos labyrinth and get to know about the Cold War period, propaganda media strategies and life in the military base. Later proceed to the Hill of the Crosses. It is an expression of a spontaneous religiousness of people, and is a symbol not of grief and death but of Faith, Love and Sacrifice. Free afternoon in Vilnius.DAY 9 See the most interesting sights of Aukstaitija National park, the Switzerland of Lithuania. Learn how Lithuanian speciality – amazing tree- cake or Sakotis is being made. Try it yourself, taste it and get some for your family. Return to Vilnius. Farewell drink and snacks.DAY 10 Private transfer to the airport. Departure.
Private Tour to Aukstaitija National Park from Vilnius
Your guide meets you in the morning at your centrally located Vilnius hotel.Board your comfortable, air-conditioned minivan and set out for Aukstaitija National Park, located about 1.5 hours by road. Take in the stunning natural beauty of the region as you approach the park, which contains more than 100 rivers and lakes.Your guide shares legends about the Ginuciai Water Mill, a 200-year-old structure that is located near Ignalina and rumored to be haunted. Have time to look around the mill and check out the perfectly preserved 19th-century apparatus. Next up, ascend Ladakalnis, a hill that stands 575 feet (175 meters) high and offers sweeping vistas of the surrounding countryside and lakes. Visit the Beekeeping Museum, an important cultural institution that was founded in 1974. Browse exhibitions about beekeeping throughout the ages and taste some locally produced honey at the end of your tour.Relax during the return journey Vilnius where your tour ends with drop-off at your hotel.