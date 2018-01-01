Full-Day Tour to Aukstaitija National Park from Vilnius

On our way to the park we will stop at the geographical Centre of Europe. After that, the tour continues to Lithuanian Ethno-Cosmology Museum. The museum is the first and the only museum of such character in the world. The essence of the museum is the relationship of a man and mankind with the Cosmic World. Afterwards, we will visit the Labanoras regional park visitors center. Lunch is suggested near Ginuciai watermill, where you can taste the Lithuanian national fish - Tench. After lunch we will drive to an Ancient bee-keeping museum in Stripeikiai, Ladakalnis hill with a view over 5 lakes and will walk to Ginuciai hilfort. The tour ends to Paluse village, with its wooden church and at visitor center. Then back to your hotel.