Atomic Bunker Museum in Karmėlava, Lithuania

Information for Visitor Please, contact us in advance in order to visit the exposition. Collection There is the biggest collection of gas masks and closed-circuit breathing apparatus in the Baltic countries. All Lithuanian and German armies and other different countries gas masks. There is gathered an impressive collection of: generators, medical instruments, radios and etc. The Nuclear Bunker Museum presents the KGB bunker! This is unique collection featuring secret surveillance equipment and devices, used by the NKVD, the KGB and special divisions of militia. So far, we could only read in books about the KGB used tracking technology or see it in movies about James Bond. KGB power structures of the Soviet Union not only persecuted the common people, but completely mistrusted their own colleagues and spied on them in both formal and informal ways. The KGB, state security committees always possessed the latest and the most innovative technology and professionally trained specialists in their field, officers, and agents. Obsolete KGB surveillance technique used to be strictly destroyed by signing special reports, while part of the technology was transferred to the military. In the KGB bunker you will see secret equipment for intrusions and secret searches, KGB phones and phone eavesdropping and coding equipment. The museum has many clandestine and portable radio communication devices, radio transmitters and receivers, communications jammers, bearing finders, remote eavesdropping equipment, eavesdropping bugs and their detection devices. We will tell you about the unique secret metal detector for detecting eavesdropping equipment or a weapon with which you can come up near the person and embrace him. You will learn about detection equipment and instruments of isotopically marked documents, money, people, and animals. We will present external monitoring, night vision devices, secret dictaphones and recorders, covert mini cameras, masked undercover video recorders. You will find out what secret scanning, photographic and filming equipment was used for copying documents upon secretly sneaking into the room. The museum has a UV and IR device for detection of micro objects and many other intriguing and unseen items. It is important for us what questions people ask themselves after visiting the Nuclear Bunker, what fears worry them, and what they muse...