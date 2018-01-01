Probably the most popular destination from Karakol is the spartan hot-spring development of Altyn-Arashan (Алтын-Арашан; Golden Spa), set in a postcard-perfect alpine valley at 3000m, with 4260m Palatka Peak looming at its southern end.

Much of the area is a botanical research area called the Arashan State Nature Reserve, which is home to snow leopards and a handful of bears, although the only animals you’re likely to see are the horses and sheep belonging to local families.

During Soviet times it is rumoured that 25 snow leopards were trapped here and shipped to zoos around the world until Moscow cancelled all collecting and hunting permits in 1975.

