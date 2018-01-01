Welcome to Port Antonio to Fairy Hill

The A4 meanders east of Port Antonio through thick forest, jagged-tooth bays, pocket coves and the coastal villages of Drapers, Frenchman’s Cove and Fairy Hill. This is where most visitors to Port Antonio, and indeed to Portland, will find accommodations and explore the nearby Rio Grande Valley and Blue Lagoon as well as the luxuriant sands of Winnifred Beach, Frenchman’s Cove and San San Beach. Back in the 1950s and '60s, vacationing A-listers nicknamed this beautiful area the ‘Jamaican Riviera,’ and today many Jamaicans still name Portland as their favorite part of the country.