Welcome to Long Bay

Long Bay is well named; its creamy beach sweeps for 1.5km, with strong breezes pushing the waves forcefully ashore. While the burly easterlies bring good surf (and an undertow makes it bad for swimming), they also leave Long Bay exposed to extreme weather. Once a big draw for backpackers, the hamlet has a slightly forlorn hurricane-battered air today, and much of the beach has been eroded away.