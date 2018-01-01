Versilia Electric Bikes Tour from Lido di Camaiore

Leave from Versilia on an electric bike at 8:30am and ride along the coast until you reach the city of Viareggio and get on the first dirt road.Immersed in the perfume of pines, you arrive at Torre del Lago Puccini on the West coast of Lake Massaciuccoli, where you will be able to visit Giacomo Puccini's house and a huge open theater dedicated to him. You depart again following cycle paths including Fiori di Loto, a splendid road surrounded by lakes and lotus flowers. You will follow this road until Massarosa.Once there, you will arrive at the LIPU Oasis where rare birds may be viewed. Within the twisted and narrow path, the impressive eagle of the swamp, the songbird of Forapaglie, and the Tarbusino may be observed.The end of the tour is now near, but not before taking a well-deserved break at a table in a typical Tuscan trattoria next to the lake. You'll enjoy a lunch of Tuscan meats and tordelli. On the return trip it is possible to visit the archaeological site of Roman Massaciuccoli, enhanced with beautiful mosaics and fantastic views.This is an excursion dedicated to those who love nature. The distance covered is 34-37.5 miles (55-60km - 20% paved roads, 80% dirt roads), and the difficulty level is simple.