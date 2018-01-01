Private Tour: Italian Breakfast and Accademia Gallery Guided Visit

This private tour will start in the morning, when you will have the opportunity to taste an authentic Italian espresso in a luxury and typical bar in the centre of Florence: it's the only one way to start our day and our tour together. It's an unique experience to discover our traditions and a lot of curiosity about our customs. Once you drunk a good Espresso or Cappuccino with some cookies and chocolate, you will visit the Cathedral Square and then the Academy Museum. This tour will allow you to discover the Accademia Gallery, home to Michelangelo's David, the most famous statue in the world! Here you will also admire some unfinished works by Michelangelo, the "Prisoners", which will allow you to see how he carved the massive blocks of Carrara marble. The guide explanation includes a detailed introduction to Michelangelo's life and his extraordinary period.Ever the crowd pleaser, David was created by Michelangelo when he was just in his twenties, fresh from the glory of carving La Pietà. Sculpted entirely from local Carrara marble, the statue of the nude biblical hero is incredible to behold with life-like veins and muscles carved to precision as had never been done before. Standing at a lofty height of 17 feet (5.17 meters), the statue of David became a symbole the defense of civil liberties embodied in the Republic of Florence, an independent city-state threatened on all sides by more powerful rival states and by the hegemony of the Medici family.After admiring David, visit other rooms with your guide to learn about other Middle Ages and Renaissance artists such as Giotto, Botticelli, Perugino and Lippi. The Accademia Gallery is also home to the Museum of Musical Instruments and plasters of academic students.