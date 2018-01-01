Welcome to Carrara
The texture and purity of Carrara's white marble (derived from the Greek marmaros, meaning shining stone) is unrivalled, and it remains the world's most sought-after. Michelangelo selected marble here for masterpieces such as Pièta (the veined marble he used for his iconic David came from a quarry in neighbouring Pietrasanta), while Carrara marble was used for London's Marble Arch and by Rodin to sculpt The Kiss.
Bar the thrill of admiring its marble pavements, marble street benches, decorative marble putti, marble-clad post office and marble everything else, Carrara doesn't offer much for the visitor.
Meet your guide outside the Accademia Gallery in central Florence, and then head inside with your fast-track entrance ticket. The museum is home to some of the finest works of Renaissance artwork in the world, so lines to enter are often long. Your reserved skip-the-line ticket allows you to bypass the entrance lines, meaning you spend more time viewing the art than standing in line.As you walk around inside, listen to stories and history about the wealth of artwork contained within the Accademia Gallery’s walls. Works by Renaissance superstar Michelangelo are given pride of place inside the museum, and your guide’s commentary focuses on the much-loved Florentine artist. Admire his famously unfinished sculptures – Prigioni and San Matteo – and then gaze in awe at the statue of David that dominates the central gallery.Ever the crowd pleaser, David was created by Michelangelo when he was just in his twenties, fresh from the glory of carving La Pietà. Sculpted entirely from local Carrara marble, the statue of the nude biblical hero is incredible to behold with life-like veins and muscles carved to precision as had never been done before. Standing at a lofty height of 17 feet (5.17 meters), the statue of David became a symbol of freedom and independence for the city.After admiring David, visit other rooms with your guide to learn about other Renaissance artists such as Botticelli and Lippi. When your tour finishes, you can stay inside the museum for as long as you wish, discovering collections of artwork from the Middle Ages as well as the Renaissance. The Accademia Gallery is also home to the Museum of Musical Instruments, which is worth visiting independently.
Get picked up at your centrally-located Florence hotel by your guide and head for the Accademia Gallery, one of the city's top museums. Bypass the long queues with skip-the-line tickets.The main draw of the Accademia is Michelangelo's 'David.' The statue dominates the museum's central gallery; this unique work of art has become the symbol of Renaissance splendor. Take the time to gaze upon this masterpiece and admire its beauty from every perspective. Michelangelo was still in his early 20s when he carved the statue from a single block of Carrara marble. It's 17 feet (5.17 meters) tall, and represents the Biblical hero, David, who slayed Goliath. It was unveiled in 1504 and soon after came to symbolize the defense of civil liberties embodied by the Florentine Republic.In addition to 'David,' the Accademia also has several unfinished Michelangelo sculptures, plus a collection that includes works by Botticelli, Paolo Uccello, Andrea del Sarto, and more. Enjoy insights into the artwork on display from your guide throughout the tour.
When your Tuscan vacation is over, meet your friendly driver to travel directly to your Rome hotel or Rome Fiumicino Airport. Sit back and relax while using the onboard wifi, if you wish. The transfer service covers the provinces of Florence, Siena, Arezzo, Grosseto, Prato and Livorno, but does not cover Pisa, Pistoia, Massa, Carrara and Lucca.Whether you’re traveling individually, as a couple or in a group, your ground transport needs are covered by this private hotel and airport transport service from your hotel in Tuscany. Avoid the confusion of taxis or public transport and enjoy a hassle-free end to your Tuscan vacation.When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details or Rome hotel details as well as your Tuscany hotel accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. Approximately 24 - 48 hours prior to your departure from Tuscany you will be required to reconfirm exact pickup time and place (the contact number will be provided on your travel voucher).Price shown is per person, based on 8 adults per car/vehicle.
This private tour will start in the morning, when you will have the opportunity to taste an authentic Italian espresso in a luxury and typical bar in the centre of Florence: it's the only one way to start our day and our tour together. It's an unique experience to discover our traditions and a lot of curiosity about our customs. Once you drunk a good Espresso or Cappuccino with some cookies and chocolate, you will visit the Cathedral Square and then the Academy Museum. This tour will allow you to discover the Accademia Gallery, home to Michelangelo's David, the most famous statue in the world! Here you will also admire some unfinished works by Michelangelo, the "Prisoners", which will allow you to see how he carved the massive blocks of Carrara marble. The guide explanation includes a detailed introduction to Michelangelo's life and his extraordinary period.Ever the crowd pleaser, David was created by Michelangelo when he was just in his twenties, fresh from the glory of carving La Pietà. Sculpted entirely from local Carrara marble, the statue of the nude biblical hero is incredible to behold with life-like veins and muscles carved to precision as had never been done before. Standing at a lofty height of 17 feet (5.17 meters), the statue of David became a symbole the defense of civil liberties embodied in the Republic of Florence, an independent city-state threatened on all sides by more powerful rival states and by the hegemony of the Medici family.After admiring David, visit other rooms with your guide to learn about other Middle Ages and Renaissance artists such as Giotto, Botticelli, Perugino and Lippi. The Accademia Gallery is also home to the Museum of Musical Instruments and plasters of academic students.
Follow in the Master's footsteps as you trace Michelangelo's tracks to the marble quarries of Carrara. Carrara is where he went (250 miles was no small feat then) to hand pick his marble for his Pieta' and from which came the marble for, yes, the David.Nowhere in the world is like the "Cinque Terre" or "Five Lands", two of which are included in this tour; Vernazza and Manarola. These quaint, colorful seaside towns combine with the blues and greens in nature to create a stunning, scenic palette. Take this all in with both walks around town and a drive down a panoramic road. The entire area is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.Enjoy typical Tuscan cuisine in Colonnata, world renowned home of Lardo di Colonnata, a local delicacy of pork fat aged in marble vats.Contact me to plan your private, customized culinary-sightseeing tour in Tuscany together!
Follow in the Master's footsteps as you trace Michelangelo's tracks to the marble quarries of Carrara. Carrara is where he went (250 miles was no small feat then) to hand pick his marble for his Pieta' and from which came the marble for, yes, the David.Nowhere in the world is like the "Cinque Terre" or "Five Lands", two of which are included in this tour; Vernazza and Manarola. These quaint, colorful seaside towns combine with the blues and greens in nature to create a stunning, scenic palette. Take this all in with both walks around town and a drive down a panoramic road. The entire area is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.Enjoy typical Tuscan cuisine in Colonnata, world renowned home of Lardo di Colonnata, a local delicacy of pork fat aged in marble vats.Contact me to plan your private, customized culinary-sightseeing tour in Tuscany together!