Welcome to Parco Regionale dei Nebrodi
Encompassing the Monti Nebrodi (Nebrodi Mountains) of northeastern Sicily, the Nebrodi Regional Park (www.parcodeinebrodi.it) was established in 1993 and constitutes the single largest forested area in Sicily, dotted with remote and traditional villages that host few visitors. The forest here ranges in altitude from 1200m to 1500m; the park's highest peak is Monte Soro (1847m), and the Lago di Biviere is a lovely natural lake supporting herons and stilts.
The lovely, off-the-beaten-track park encompasses an undulating landscape of beech, oak, elm, ash, cork, maple and yew trees that shelter the remnants of Sicily's wildlife: porcupines, San Fratello horses and wildcats, as well as a healthy population of birds of prey including golden eagles, lanner and peregrine falcons and griffon vultures. The high pastures have always been home to hard-working agricultural communities that harvest mushrooms and hazelnuts, churn out creamy ricotta and graze cows, sheep, horses, goats and pigs.