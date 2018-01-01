Welcome to Parco Regionale dei Nebrodi

Encompassing the Monti Nebrodi (Nebrodi Mountains) of northeastern Sicily, the Nebrodi Regional Park (www.parcodeinebrodi.it) was established in 1993 and constitutes the single largest forested area in Sicily, dotted with remote and traditional villages that host few visitors. The forest here ranges in altitude from 1200m to 1500m; the park's highest peak is Monte Soro (1847m), and the Lago di Biviere is a lovely natural lake supporting herons and stilts.

