After spending time jostling with armies of sun-seeking holidaymakers on the overdeveloped coast, savvy visitors abandon their deckchairs and head to the hills to savour the spectacular scenery and tranquil surrounds of the 400-sq-km Madonie regional park.

An outdoorsy paradise that's perfectly suited to slow, culturally rich travel, the Monti Madonie (Madonie Mountains) are crowned by Pizzo Carbonara – at 1979m the highest mountain in Sicily after Mt Etna – and the regional park takes in farms, hilltop towns and ski resorts.

Spring here sees spectacular spreads of wildflowers carpeting the mountain slopes; autumn brings wild mushrooms and richly coloured foliage; winter prompts downhill action on the ski slopes; and June through August offers an escape from the coastal crowds.

This is an area where people live and work, not just a nature reserve, meaning that you can combine hiking with visits to historic hilltop towns and meals in some fine restaurants.

