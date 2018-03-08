Welcome to Nablus
Set between Mt Gerizim and Mt Ebal, Nablus (Shechem in Hebrew) has historically been an exporter of olive oil, cotton and carob but is best known these days for its soap factories, olive-wood carving and kunafeh, a syrupy wheat and cheese pastry famous throughout the Middle East.
Nablus today is a bustling, exciting and vibrant metropolis, with a stunningly beautiful Old City that rivals Jerusalem's – not least because of the lack of tour groups clogging its narrow alleyways. The city is also a hotbed of Palestinian activism, and more often than not its central square is covered in flags, banners and posters of martyrs, those killed in the decades-long struggle with Israel.
Top experiences in Nablus
