Private Connemara and Inishturk Island Wildlife cruise

Arrive in the village of Cleggan at 10:15am to meet your skipper and local guide for the day on Cleggan pier. You will then leave Cleggan Harbour, sailing west down Cleggan Bay and passing Cleggan Farm to your right owned by the Twinings (of the tea fame) family and Rossadillisk the home to 16 local fishermen who perished in the 1927 Cleggan Disaster.Cruise and fish en route to the island of Inishturk; the west side of Inishturk is a bird watcher's dream (April to end of July) as on the water you will encounter flocks of Shearwaters, Petrels, Guillemots and Puffin. Visiting the Twin Sister’s Bay where there is a very large Puffin colony together with towering 500ft vertical cliffs. On the rock walls are also nesting Kittiwakes and Fulmars plus Razor Bills and Guillemots. Some additional sights to be seen include the vertical high cliffs and sea stacks, Castles on Clare and Inishbofin.Land on Inishturk, for those who want join the skipper on a guided scenic walk to the cliffs and some bird watching. For those who don't wish to walk, enjoy exploring the island, beaches and enjoy a pub lunch close to the harbour.At 6pm you will return to Cleggan pier where your tour will finish.