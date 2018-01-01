Welcome to Sheep’s Head Peninsula

The Sheep's Head Peninsula has a rugged charm all its own – and yes, there are plenty of sheep. The road west from Durrus passes through Ahakista (Atha an Chiste), which has a couple of pubs including the charming, tin-roofed Ahakista Bar, aka the Tin Pub. At the back, it has flowering gardens which tumble down to the waterfront.

