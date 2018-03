Welcome to Kohima

If not for its crazy traffic and rampant urbanisation, Nagaland’s agreeable capital – scattered across a series of forested ridges and hilltops – could easily rub shoulders with the best hill stations of India. That said, it's still a nice place to stop by on your tour of the Northeast, and the festive Christmas week is a particularly beautiful time to be in town. Avoid Kohima on a Sunday if you can: apart from hotels, virtually everything is shut.