In 2008 the Vatnajökull National Park – one of Europe’s largest protected reserves – was formed when Jökulsárgljúfur National Park merged with Skaftafell National Park to the south. The idea was to protect the Vatnajökull ice cap and all of its glacial run-off under one super-sized preserve.

Read More

The Jökulsárgljúfur portion of the park protects a unique subglacial eruptive ridge and a 25km-long canyon carved out by the formidable Jökulsá á Fjöllum (Iceland’s second-longest river) – the name Jökulsárgljúfur literally means 'Glacier River Canyon'.

Jökulsá á Fjöllum starts in the Vatnajökull ice cap and flows just over 200km to the Arctic Ocean at Öxarfjörður. Jökulhlaup (floods from volcanic eruptions beneath the ice cap) formed the canyon and have carved out a chasm that averages 100m deep and 500m wide. The canyon is well known for its waterfalls – Dettifoss is of course the most famous, but there are others.

Read Less