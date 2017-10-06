Buggy Car Adventure

Meeting point is in Mývatn Activity‘s headquarters in Reykjahlíð, next to Icelandair hotel Mývatn 30 minutes prior to departure. In the headquarters customers will meet the guide who‘ll help them to dress up in water resistant overalls, gloves and a helmet. When everybody is ready the guide will show the passengers the Buggy cars and inform them about safety matters before departing. When the tour starts the guide will lead the group away into the adventure. He will always drive in the front. On the way customers will enjoy some beautiful places like Lake Mývatn, Jarðbaðshólar and Námaskarð. There will be pit stops for photography. The drive will be about 1 hour long but the whole process is about 1,5-2 hours long. The tour ends at the same point as it started.