Husavik Whale Watching Tour Aboard a Traditional Oak Ship
Experience the Original Húsavík Whale Watching tour that has built a reputation for the town of Húsavík as the capital of whale watching in Iceland. Discover the magnificent nature of Skjálfandi bay observing whales, dolphins and sea birds in their natural habitat.Enjoy the smooth, safe sailing of a traditional Icelandic oak ship and treat your self to a cup of hot cocoa and traditional Icelandic scones. The Original Húsavík Whale Watching tour is an authentic widlife adventure by the pioneers of whale watching in Iceland.
Whale Watching RIB Boat Tour from Husavik
Get your warm clothes and get ready down at Husavik harbour. The tour begins with a sail to the beautiful Skjalfandi bay. There are many whale species that are known to be accommodated in Skjaldandi bay, for an example the Blue whale, the Humpback whale and the Mink whale. The speedy RIB boats are being able to drive a huge amount of miles in the two hours long trip.Among places, we'll see is Lundey (Puffin Island), known for its great amount of the popular bird. Passengers will also see the Tjörnes peninsula, known for its fossil layers with the most ancient one being two million years old!
Whale watching on board a Traditional Oak Sailing Ship from Husavik
Get a touch of history and experience the aura of past times by joining one of our traditional Icelandic sailing ships; Opal, Hildur or Haukur. The Húasvík Original Whales & Sails tour is an approx. 3-hour sailing that combines whale watching and a sailing adventure. The vessel departs from Húsavík harbour. On board the boat you will experience traditional Icelandic coastal culture by setting sails and you can even be a part of it by assisting the crew. The guides will provide you with a special sailing outfit on board to keep you warm if needed. Our guides are professional and highly qualified and well informed about the area and the wildlife. A very important part of the trip is the hot chocolate and the cinnamon buns on the way back to land. We're looking forward to welcoming you on board!
Original Carbon Neutral Whale Watching Tour from Húsavík
The Original Whale watching tour is now available carbon neutral. North Sailing has adopted an active environmental policy based on the idea of sustainable development. In 2015, North Sailing became the first whale watching company in the world to offer carbon neutral whale watching. In cooperation with some other actors, North Sailing has developed a unique hybrid propulsion system that allows running the ship on renewable energy instead of fossil fuel. In this tour you can experience the Original Húsavík Whale Watching tour on a carbon neutral boat en enjoy a tour that has built a reputation for the town of Húsavík as the capital of whale watching in Iceland. Discover the magnificent nature of Skjálfandi bay observing whales, dolphins and sea birds in their natural habitat.Enjoy the smooth sailing and treat your self to a cup of hot cocoa and cinnamon buns. The Original Húsavík Whale Watching tour is an authentic widlife adventure by the pioneers of whale watching in Iceland.
Buggy Car Adventure
Meeting point is in Mývatn Activity‘s headquarters in Reykjahlíð, next to Icelandair hotel Mývatn 30 minutes prior to departure. In the headquarters customers will meet the guide who‘ll help them to dress up in water resistant overalls, gloves and a helmet. When everybody is ready the guide will show the passengers the Buggy cars and inform them about safety matters before departing. When the tour starts the guide will lead the group away into the adventure. He will always drive in the front. On the way customers will enjoy some beautiful places like Lake Mývatn, Jarðbaðshólar and Námaskarð. There will be pit stops for photography. The drive will be about 1 hour long but the whole process is about 1,5-2 hours long. The tour ends at the same point as it started.
Iceland Explorer
When it comes to environmental wonders, there’s simply nowhere in the world like the top of the world. This trip brings you right up close to lava tube caves, volcanos and glaciers, set against the magnificent backdrop of Iceland’s natural beauty. Even with all this fire and ice, you’ll still stay comfortable with private transport and unique local hotels. Elemental elegance and epic memories guaranteed.