Welcome to Grímsey
Best known as Iceland’s only true piece of the Arctic Circle, the remote island of Grímsey, 40km from the mainland, is a lonely little place where birds outnumber people by about 10,000 to one. The island is small (5 sq km, with a year-round population of 60) but the welcome is big.
Grímsey’s appeal probably lies less in the destination itself, and more in what it represents. Tourists flock here to snap up their ‘I visited the Arctic Circle’ certificate, pose for a photo with the ‘You’re standing on the Arctic Circle’ monument and appreciate the windswept setting. Scenic coastal cliffs and dramatic basalt formations make a popular home for dozens of species of seabirds, including loads of puffins, plus the kamikaze Arctic tern. We’re particularly fond of the anecdote that the airport runway has to be cleared of the terns a few minutes before aircraft are scheduled to arrive.