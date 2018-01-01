Fuentes Georginas Hot Springs from Quetzaltenango

The driver will pick you up from your hotel in Quetzaltenango and take you by shared van or car to Fuentes Georginas hot spring. You'll be impressed when see the steam floating and for sure you will soak you up in the pools.Visit these hot springs that emanate from the Zunil Volcano and which flow into the place known today as Fuentes Georginas, thermal sources discovered by two laborers from Zunil in the year 1902 and they changed it into communal bath, where people who lived around there or near the thermal baths took a bath when they considered it necessary.Take a relaxing bath, a little walk on its trails or just enjoy of nature at the Hot Springs Fuentes Georginas. The prettiest in Guatemala at 8 kilometers from Zunil where you also do a short visit.After this experience you go to Zunil and Almologna Village to See great culturals and Vegetable places around, getting a specific and general orientation of a local guide who leading you by this tour.