Way up in the highlands, the community of Todos Santos is nestled at the bottom of a deep valley and bordered by forested slopes. After a 1½-hour climb up from Huehuetenango, the bus leaves the Huehue–Soloma highway to follow a narrow paved road alongside precipitous cliffs, pulling into town about an hour later.

Traditional clothing is very much in use here and, unusually, it's the male costume that is the more eye-catching. Men wear red-and-white-striped trousers, little straw hats with blue ribbons, jackets with multicolored stripes and thick woven collars. Saturday is the main market day; there's a smaller market on Wednesday.

Reasons to visit Todos Santos include good walking in the hills and getting to know a traditional and close-knit but friendly community. Todos Santos suffered terribly during Guatemala's civil war when, by some accounts, 2000 area inhabitants were murdered. It is still very poor. To supplement their subsistence from agriculture, families travel in the early part of the year to work for meager wages on coffee, sugar and cotton plantations on the Pacific Slope. Working in the US is, however, proving a more lucrative alternative for some todosanteros today, as the amount of new construction in the valley demonstrates, not to mention the incorporation of urban elements into the traditional outfit.

If you're coming to Todos Santos in the wet season (mid-May to November), bring warm clothes, as it's cold up here, especially at night.

