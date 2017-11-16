Welcome to Huehuetenango

Often used as a stop off on the journey to or from Mexico, or as a staging area for forays deeper into the Cuchumatanes mountain range, Huehuetenango offers few charms of its own, though some may appreciate its welcoming if scruffy character. Fortunately, 'Huehue' (way-way) packs in plenty of eating and sleeping options along with some striking mountain scenery.

