Welcome to Retalhuleu
Arriving at the bus station in Retalhuleu, or Reu (ray-oo) as it's known to most Guatemalans, you're pretty much guaranteed to be underwhelmed. The neighborhood is a tawdry affair, packed out with dilapidated wooden cantinas (canteens) and street vendors.
The town center, just five blocks away, is like another world – a majestic, palm-filled plaza, surrounded by some fine old buildings. Even the city police get in on the act, hanging plants outside their headquarters.
The real reason most people visit is for access to Takalik Abaj, but if you're up for some serious downtime, a couple of world-class fun parks are just down the road.
Top experiences in Retalhuleu
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.