Arriving at the bus station in Retalhuleu, or Reu (ray-oo) as it's known to most Guatemalans, you're pretty much guaranteed to be underwhelmed. The neighborhood is a tawdry affair, packed out with dilapidated wooden cantinas (canteens) and street vendors.

The town center, just five blocks away, is like another world – a majestic, palm-filled plaza, surrounded by some fine old buildings. Even the city police get in on the act, hanging plants outside their headquarters.

The real reason most people visit is for access to Takalik Abaj, but if you're up for some serious downtime, a couple of world-class fun parks are just down the road.

