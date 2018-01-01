Welcome to La Democracia

La Democracia, a nondescript Pacific Slope town 10km south of Siquinalá, is hot day and night, rainy season and dry season. During the late Preclassic period (300 BC to AD 250), this area, like Takalik Abaj to the northwest, was home to a culture showing influence from southern Mexico. As you come into town from the highway, follow signs to the regional museo, which is on the plaza. You'll find a 5B ATM there, too.